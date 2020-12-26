Transfer rumours: Foden, Pogba, Ozil, Sabitzer, Jovic
Last updated on
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a target for Real Madrid who believe they could exploit the 20-year-old's frustration at a lack of playing time to bring him to Spain. (Mirror)
Juventus are considering a January move to lure former midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin, but will need Manchester United to accept a bid of about £50m for the 27-year-old. (Eurosport)
Arsenal's first-team squad are split by the exile of 32-year-old playmaker Mesut Ozil, with a group of senior players supporting the German's reinstatement. (Telegraph)
Wolves might turn to Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, 22, or Liverpool forward Divock Origi, 25, to supplement their attacking options in January. (Express & Star)
Tottenham are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 26, with the German club unwilling to improve his current deal which expires in summer 2022. (Bild's Christian Falk on Twitter)
West Brom have joined Leeds, Burnley and Brighton in hoping to take Manchester United's 23-year-old winger Daniel James on loan in January. (Star)
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 19, is attracting interest from Liverpool and a host of Bundesliga clubs as his contract comes close to an end. (Star)
Sevilla and AC Milan are among those hoping to land Marseille striker Florian Thauvin, 27, when he becomes a free agent in the summer. (A Bola - in Portuguese)
