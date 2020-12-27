Transfer rumours: Ozil, Alaba, Lamptey, Wijnaldum, Rice, Capoue
Arsenal have offered German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 32, to Juventus on a six-month loan and would subsidise his wages to help make the deal happen. (Tuttosport via the Sun)
Manchester United have pulled out of the running to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who may be available on a free transfer in the summer. The Old Trafford club are concerned about the costs of a deal for the 28-year-old Austria left-back. (The Athletic via Manchester Evening News)
Arsenal hope to beat Manchester City and Bayern Munich to the signing of Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, if Hector Bellerin, 25, opts to head back to boyhood club Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)
Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will decide on Liverpool's contract extension offer in the next few days. (the Guardian)
Watford have opened talks with Spanish side Villarreal over the sale of Etienne Capoue, with the Hornets seeking about £4m for the 32-year-old French midfielder. (Daily Mail)
West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, can be persuaded to turn down Chelsea's interest with a new contract at the Olympic Stadium. (Daily Mail)
