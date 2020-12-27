Transfer rumours: Ozil, Alaba, Lamptey, Wijnaldum, Rice, Capoue

Arsenal have offered German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 32, to Juventus on a six-month loan and would subsidise his wages to help make the deal happen. (Tuttosport via the Sun)external-link

Manchester United have pulled out of the running to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who may be available on a free transfer in the summer. The Old Trafford club are concerned about the costs of a deal for the 28-year-old Austria left-back. (The Athletic via Manchester Evening News)external-link

Arsenal hope to beat Manchester City and Bayern Munich to the signing of Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, if Hector Bellerin, 25, opts to head back to boyhood club Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)external-link

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will decide on Liverpool's contract extension offer in the next few days. (the Guardian)external-link

Watford have opened talks with Spanish side Villarreal over the sale of Etienne Capoue, with the Hornets seeking about £4m for the 32-year-old French midfielder. (Daily Mail)external-link

West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, can be persuaded to turn down Chelsea's interest with a new contract at the Olympic Stadium. (Daily Mail)external-link

