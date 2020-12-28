Last updated on .From the section Gossip

AC Milan are chasing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in January and believe the 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward can help them to a first Serie A title in 10 years. (Sun) external-link

Milan are confident of securing a deal to keep 21-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the club. (Corriere Della Sera - in Italian) external-link

Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 26, is waiting to receive a new contract offer from AC Milan but the 26-year-old and the club remain significantly apart in wage demands. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Spain striker Diego Costa, 32, has told Atletico Madrid he wants to have his contract terminated and leave the club in the January transfer window. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are considering a surprise move for the former Chelsea forward, with the Gunners keen to add another striker to their squad. (AS via Express) external-link

Should Costa move to join Atletico's La Ligatitle rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona or Sevilla, his new team will have to pay £22.7m. (El Mundo) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful of being reunited with 34-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos as he monitors his contract stand-off at Real Madrid. (Evening Standard via Mail) external-link

Former Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is in line to succeed under-pressure Frank Lampard at Chelsea. (Bild via Eurosport) external-link

Spain midfielder Isco is most likely to leave Real Madrid for the Premier League rather than Serie A, with Arsenal and Everton keen on the 28-year-old playmaker. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Newcastle United are likely to rely on loan signings in the January transfer window with Manchester United's English defender Brandon Williams, 20, among the names mentioned. (Chronicle) external-link

Captain Mark Noble admits he doesn't know where his West Ham United team-mate Declan Rice's future lies, but hopes the 20-year-old England midfielder stays with the Hammers. (Talksport) external-link

A deal to take over Burnley is set to be completed by the end of the week, which will give manager Sean Dyche a boost as he bids to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window. (Telegraph) external-link