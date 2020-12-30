Last updated on .From the section Sport

Next year's event will return to the Villa Marina in Douglas

The public are being invited to submit nominations for the Isle of Man Sports Awards.

Athlete Joe Reid and equestrian Yasmin Ingham took the top honours at this year's ceremony, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, next year's event is set to return to the Villa Marina in Douglas in front of a live audience.

There are currently no social distancing requirements on the island.

Yasmin Ingham is the reigning Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year

There are 11 categories and nominees must be Manx-born or have lived on the island for at least two years.

Due to a lack of opportunities to compete competitively this year as a result of the pandemic, the under-21 categories for men and women have been merged.

A new category has also been added, in memory of the island's former swimming coach Leonie Cooil, which will be presented to someone who has "demonstrated resilience, courage and are an inspiration to others within Manx sport".

The categories are:

Sportsman of the Year

Sportswoman of the Year

Isle of Man Sports Ambassador

Under 21 Sportsperson of the Year

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Administrator of the Year

Sports Coach of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

The Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Alex Allinson said it had been a "hugely challenging year for everyone involved in sport" and the awards would be a chance to "celebrate those who have succeeded despite adversity".

"The event will be attended by the Island's brightest sporting talent, but will also honour the unsung heroes that have inspired others this year," he added.

Joe Reid was named Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year for 2019

Strict border controls and isolation rules mean at present there is no community spread of Covid-19 on the Isle of Man.

While there are currently four active cases on the island, all are self-isolating so the spread is not classed as uncontrolled community transmission.

Nominations close on 29 January 2021, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony on 25 March.