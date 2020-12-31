Transfer rumours: Wijnaldum, Isco, Khedira, Lingard, Papastathopoulos
Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to sign a new deal, but the two parties remain divided over terms. With his current contract set to expire in the summer, he is free to talk to other clubs from 1 January. (90 Min)
Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in talks with the agent of Sven Botman, who expects the Reds to make a January bid for Lille's 20-year-old Netherlands Under-20 defender. (The Transfer Window podcast)
Juventus and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33 - out of contract at the end of the season - is to talk to Everton over a prospective move. (Mail)
Arsenal are keen to bring in Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco for the rest of the season but face a wait to see if the Spanish club will release the 28-year-old midway through the campaign. (Goal.com)
Arsenal and Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 32, is close to an agreement over a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Takvim, in Turkish)
Manchester United have activated England midfielder Jesse Lingard's one-year option and the 28-year-old's contract now runs until the summer of 2022. (Sky Sports)
Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, has reached an agreement with Barcelona to rejoin them on a five-year deal following the expiry of his contract with Manchester City in June, and the Catalan giants may try to complete a deal in January. (CBS Sports)
Leicester winger Demarai Gray, 24, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is wanted on a free transfer by Roma and Benfica. (Sun)
Agent Mino Raiola has dismissed suggestions that Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Haaland, 20, will join Barcelona should Emili Rousaud win the club's forthcoming presidential election. (90 Min)
Real Madrid remain confident they will sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (AS)
Chelsea have joined AC Milan and Nice in expressing interest in Strasbourg's French defender Mohamed Simakan, 20. (Le10 Sport, in French)
QPR are ready to sell English midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel after failed attempts to tie him down to a new contract, and West Ham are monitoring the 23-year-old. (Teamtalk)
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri plans to bring in a new manager "as soon as possible" but has not yet drawn up a shortlist and will press ahead to make signings himself if a new boss is not appointed. (Yorkshire Post)
Manager Sean Dyche will have the support of Burnley's new US owners ALK Capital in the January transfer window as he seeks to secure the Clarets' Premier League status for the fifth season in a row. (Mail)
Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed the Tykes are close to signing Norwich's English striker Carlton Morris, 25, who is currently on loan at Milton Keynes Dons. (Eastern Daily Press)
Celtic are vying with Genk to sign centre-back duo Ben Davies - the 25-year-old Preston defender -and Philadelphia Union's Mark McKenzie, 21. (Football Insider)
Retired midfielder Jimmy Bullard, 42, says he left Fulham in 2009 over a clash of styles with former boss Roy Hodgson and his backroom team. (Mirror)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta understands West Brom counterpart Sam Allardyce's concerns about coronavirus but says the Premier League does not need a two-week "circuit breaker" - as Allardyce has suggested - despite a sharp rise in positive Covid-19 cases at clubs. (Evening Standard)