Manchester United believe they can sign 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for less than £100m this year. (90 Min) external-link

New Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with two of his former Tottenham players - England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, and Inter Milan's Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, 28. (AS) external-link

Liverpool have changed their stance on Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, and will not allow him to leave this month. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal have joined a host of Premier League clubs taking an interest in Celtic's Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie, 25, and hope their former Bhoys left-back Kieran Tierney, 23, can persuade him to move to Emirates Stadium. (90 Min) external-link

Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding, 25, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract, ending the hopes of top-flight teams seeking to take him on loan. (Telegraph) external-link

Manager Jose Mourinho says it would be a "big surprise" if Tottenham are busy in the January window and insists he will not ask chairman Daniel Levy for reinforcements. (Standard) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is unconcerned by renewed speculation over the future of Wilfried Zaha, with AC Milan and Paris St-Germain the latest teams to be linked with the 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has dismissed suggestions that Croatia midfielder Luka Modric 35, Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, and Spain utility player Lucas Vazquez, 29, will leave the club. (Team Talk) external-link

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has "ideas" for the January transfer window, but may have to trim his squad size through sales and loans before he is in a position to spend. (Goal) external-link

USA utility player DeAndre Yedlin, 27, could still have a role to play at Newcastle this season - despite talk of a January exit and interest from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Juventus are considering a move for Shandong Luneng's 35-year-old former Italy forward Graziano Pelle, who has been linked with West Ham.(Goal) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will not stand in the way of any players who want to leave this month but says there have been no approaches for 29-year-old Turkey forward Cenk Tosun. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are "ready to make decisions" in the January transfer window. (Express & Star) external-link

Brighton do not expect to sell any key players in January, despite the Covid-related cash crisis, but some members of the squad may leave on loan. (Argus) external-link

Wolves are leading West Brom and Fulham in the race to sign Grimsby's 19-year-old English defender Mattie Pollock. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels, 26, has been linked with a return to his native Belgium this month. (Voetbal24 via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Dundee United have submitted a bid for Airdrieonians' 20-year-old French forward Thomas Robert, who has also been linked with Rangers and Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

The Football Association has warned clubs that they must fulfil FA Cup third-round ties next week even if they have only 14 players Covid-free and available. (Telegraph) external-link