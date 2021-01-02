Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, in the summer after accepting that he will not sign a new contract. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are unsure whether to pursue 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more interested in his Borussia Dortmund colleague and 20-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

New Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract amid interest from Liverpool. (AS) external-link

Atalanta are keen on loaning 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Diallo to Manchester United for the rest of the season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Diallo has the paperwork to complete his move to Manchester United but Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says the club have made a late plea to keep him. (Star on Sunday) external-link

William Saliba is ready to take a pay cut to leave Arsenal, with a host of clubs expected to bid for the 19-year-old French defender in the January transfer window. (L'Equipe via Sport Witness) external-link

Newcastle are among the clubs offered the chance to sign Leicester's former England Under-21 midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hopeful of a loan move for Chelsea's 23-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

France forward Olivier Giroud, 34 - who has been linked with West Ham -says he would like to stay at Chelsea and win trophies. (Sky Sports) external-link

Versatile Netherlands international Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 23, wants to stay at Manchester United despite recently turning down a new contract. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Stoke are in talks to sign Wales and former Manchester City winger Rabbi Matondo, 20, on loan from German side Schalke. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta says he will not be drawn into naming potential transfer targets, unlike his rivals for the position. (Goal) external-link

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has opted against signing Manchester United's Wales winger Daniel James, 23, and Middlesbrough's English winger Duncan Watmore, 26. He favours a centre-back, midfielder and striker instead. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 24, in January but Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says there has been no contact. (Bild via Goal) external-link

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman thinks some of his players should leave in search of regular football. (Sport) external-link

Koeman says he has no regrets at seeing Luis Suarez leave Barcelona, claiming the decision to let the 33-year-oldUruguay striker join Atletico Madrid in September was taken by those above him. (Goal) external-link