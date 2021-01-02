Transfer rumours: Pogba, Sancho, Haaland, Pochettino, Mbappe, Diallo, Saliba, Choudhury
Manchester United will sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, in the summer after accepting that he will not sign a new contract. (Sunday Mirror)
Manchester United are unsure whether to pursue 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more interested in his Borussia Dortmund colleague and 20-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Sunday Mirror)
New Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract amid interest from Liverpool. (AS)
Atalanta are keen on loaning 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Diallo to Manchester United for the rest of the season. (Manchester Evening News)
Diallo has the paperwork to complete his move to Manchester United but Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says the club have made a late plea to keep him. (Star on Sunday)
William Saliba is ready to take a pay cut to leave Arsenal, with a host of clubs expected to bid for the 19-year-old French defender in the January transfer window. (L'Equipe via Sport Witness)
Newcastle are among the clubs offered the chance to sign Leicester's former England Under-21 midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hopeful of a loan move for Chelsea's 23-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori. (Mail on Sunday)
France forward Olivier Giroud, 34 - who has been linked with West Ham -says he would like to stay at Chelsea and win trophies. (Sky Sports)
Versatile Netherlands international Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 23, wants to stay at Manchester United despite recently turning down a new contract. (Manchester Evening News)
Stoke are in talks to sign Wales and former Manchester City winger Rabbi Matondo, 20, on loan from German side Schalke. (Mail on Sunday)
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta says he will not be drawn into naming potential transfer targets, unlike his rivals for the position. (Goal)
West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has opted against signing Manchester United's Wales winger Daniel James, 23, and Middlesbrough's English winger Duncan Watmore, 26. He favours a centre-back, midfielder and striker instead. (Mail on Sunday)
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 24, in January but Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says there has been no contact. (Bild via Goal)
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman thinks some of his players should leave in search of regular football. (Sport)
Koeman says he has no regrets at seeing Luis Suarez leave Barcelona, claiming the decision to let the 33-year-oldUruguay striker join Atletico Madrid in September was taken by those above him. (Goal)
