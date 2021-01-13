Transfer rumours: Lingard, Trippier, Balogun, Rose, Ozil, Garcia
The representatives of Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, have held initial discussions with Nice over a loan move, with an official approach expected in the next week. (Sky Sports)
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce retains the support of owner Mike Ashley, despite fans calling for him to be sacked following the midweek defeat by Sheffield United. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United shelved plans to move for Atletico Madrid's English right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, this month amid uncertainty over the outcome of his worldwide ban for breaching betting rules. (Manchester Evening News)
Tottenham could cancel Danny Rose's contract during the January transfer window, with West Brom interested in the 30-year-old England full-back. (Talksport)
Arsenal's former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, has offered to forgo some of the £7m he is due to earn before the end of the season so he can cut his contract short and leave this month. (The Athletic)
Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 20, has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but a transfer is some way from completion. (Goal)
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is also confident of signing Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, and Lyon's Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 26 for free this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Arsenal's English forward Folarin Balogun, 19, has agreed to join RB Leipzig. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are planning a summer move for Brighton's English defender Ben White, 23. (Liverpool Echo)
Celtic and Rangers both want Liverpool's Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi, 23, who is on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. (90 Min)
Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, has impressed Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall and could soon earn a short-term contract with the Championship side. (Mail)
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists England midfielder Harry Winks, 24, will not be sold or loaned out this month. (Football London)
Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny could leave in the January transfer window, with Burnley interested in the 23-year-old English full-back. (Liverpool Echo)
Middlesbrough have recalled Stephen Walker from MK Dons and could allow the 20-year-old English striker to join another club on loan before the end of January. (Hartlepool Mail)
English winger Jack Clarke, 20, is set to finalise a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur to Stoke. (Football London)
Brighton's English defender Alex Cochrane, 20, who is on loan at Belgian second division side Union St Gilloise, is a target for Sunderland. (The Argus)
Turkey winger Cengiz Under, 23, is playing for his Leicester future, with the club to assess his impact at the end of the season. (Leicester Mercury)
The government has confirmed it held two meetings with the Premier League regarding the attempted Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle. (Newcastle Chronicle)
