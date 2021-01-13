Last updated on .From the section Gossip

The representatives of Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, have held initial discussions with Nice over a loan move, with an official approach expected in the next week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce retains the support of owner Mike Ashley, despite fans calling for him to be sacked following the midweek defeat by Sheffield United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United shelved plans to move for Atletico Madrid's English right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, this month amid uncertainty over the outcome of his worldwide ban for breaching betting rules. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham could cancel Danny Rose's contract during the January transfer window, with West Brom interested in the 30-year-old England full-back. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal's former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, has offered to forgo some of the £7m he is due to earn before the end of the season so he can cut his contract short and leave this month. (The Athletic) external-link

Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 20, has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but a transfer is some way from completion. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is also confident of signing Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, and Lyon's Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 26 for free this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal's English forward Folarin Balogun, 19, has agreed to join RB Leipzig. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are planning a summer move for Brighton's English defender Ben White, 23. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Celtic and Rangers both want Liverpool's Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi, 23, who is on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. (90 Min) external-link

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, has impressed Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall and could soon earn a short-term contract with the Championship side. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists England midfielder Harry Winks, 24, will not be sold or loaned out this month. (Football London) external-link

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny could leave in the January transfer window, with Burnley interested in the 23-year-old English full-back. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Middlesbrough have recalled Stephen Walker from MK Dons and could allow the 20-year-old English striker to join another club on loan before the end of January. (Hartlepool Mail) external-link

English winger Jack Clarke, 20, is set to finalise a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur to Stoke. (Football London) external-link

Brighton's English defender Alex Cochrane, 20, who is on loan at Belgian second division side Union St Gilloise, is a target for Sunderland. (The Argus) external-link

Turkey winger Cengiz Under, 23, is playing for his Leicester future, with the club to assess his impact at the end of the season. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

The government has confirmed it held two meetings with the Premier League regarding the attempted Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link