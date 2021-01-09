Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to join the chase for RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

The Bundesliga side say they will continue to sell their best players and Manchester United, who want to sign a central defender, and are still keen on Upamecano. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba is wanted by new Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino who wants to build his team around the 27-year-old. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

PSV Eindhoven are planning a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 31. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Midfielder Mesut Ozil will offer Arsenal the chance to get him out of the club this month by spreading payment of the rest of his £350,000-a-week contract over the next three years, with the 32-year-old German hoping for a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

West Ham United's England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, would prefer to stay in London and has no interest in joining Manchester United, leaving Chelsea as his most likely destination. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

The Hammers have been offered the chance to sign Red Bull Salzburg's £25m-rated Zambian striker Patson Daka, 22, as a replacement for Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, who has joined Ajax. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could be on his way to Fiorentina, with the 24-year-old Uruguayan's loan spell at Atletico Madrid not working out as planned. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Ligue 1 side Nice are open to signing the Gunners' William Saliba permanently in the summer after a promising start to the 19-year-old French defender's loan spell. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United have decided against signing 19-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, but the Independiente del Valle player remains a target for Brighton. (Sky Sports) external-link

Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 24, has turned down the chance of a move to West Ham in the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

The Frenchman, who previously played with Celtic, is believed to be close to joining Atletico Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, whose contract at the Etihad runs out at the end of the season, has offers to consider from his home country Brazil and across Europe according to the 35-year-old's agent. (Goal) external-link

City's Republic of Ireland Under-19s defender Timi Sobowale, 18 is wanted by Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake City. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Jamaica and former Manchester United,West Ham and Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison, 27, has had his one-year contract at Dutch side ADO Den Haag terminated after just four months. (Talksport) external-link

Genoa face competition from Spanish side Real Betis for Arsenal's Greek centre-back Sokratis, 32. (Tutto Mercato, via Inside Futbol) external-link