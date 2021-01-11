Transfer rumours: Caicedo, Militao, Winks, Gonzalez, Dembele, Buendia, Kenny
Tottenham could bring in 22-year-old Brazilian defender Eder Militao - wanted by Roma, AC Milan and Inter - on loan from Real Madrid with an option of a permanent move. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Jose Mourinho's Spurs have joined Leeds and Juventus in the pursuit for Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez, 22, with the Argentina international a target for the summer transfer window. (The Athletic - subscription required)
There may also be movement the other way for Spurs, with Valencia interested in signing 24-year-old England midfielder Harry Winks on loan. (Football London)
Brighton are confident they have beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle. The 19-year-old was previously a transfer target for Manchester United. (Talksport)
World Cup-winning France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi could have his loan stay with Rennes cut short, with Arsenal and Everton linked with the 32-year-old Roma man. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 24, is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid after previously turning down the chance of a move to West Ham. (Telefoot via Sky Sports)
Arsenal are no longer chasing the signature of Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia after the Championship club reportedly put a £40m price tag on the 24-year-old Argentine. (Express)
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is set for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge as the 26-year-old Frenchman continues to impress on loan at Napoli. (Star)
Stoke City look to have won the race to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, 21, ahead of rivals Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers. (Mail)
Dutch defender Jetro Willems appears to have teased a return to Newcastle United from Eintracht Frankfurt, it comes after the 26-year-old had been strongly linked with another spell on Tyneside. (Chronicle)
Leeds United have been linked with Sampdoria's in-demand 22-year-old Norwegian defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan. (La Repubblica via Yorkshire Evening Post)
Burnley are set to make a move for Everton's 23-year-old Jonjoe Kenny, having previously missed out on bringing the former England Under-21s defender to Turf Moor. (Football Insider)
Juventus are in talks with Sassuolo about a move for 22-year-old Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently out on loan at Serie A rivals Genoa. (Goal)
RB Leipzig's France international Dayot Upamecano, 22, is wanted by Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga side now joining Chelsea and Manchester United in their pursuit of the defender. (Marca)
