Tottenham could bring in 22-year-old Brazilian defender Eder Militao - wanted by Roma, AC Milan and Inter - on loan from Real Madrid with an option of a permanent move. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have joined Leeds and Juventus in the pursuit for Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez, 22, with the Argentina international a target for the summer transfer window. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

There may also be movement the other way for Spurs, with Valencia interested in signing 24-year-old England midfielder Harry Winks on loan. (Football London) external-link

Brighton are confident they have beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle. The 19-year-old was previously a transfer target for Manchester United. (Talksport) external-link

World Cup-winning France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi could have his loan stay with Rennes cut short, with Arsenal and Everton linked with the 32-year-old Roma man. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 24, is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid after previously turning down the chance of a move to West Ham. (Telefoot via Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are no longer chasing the signature of Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia after the Championship club reportedly put a £40m price tag on the 24-year-old Argentine. (Express) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is set for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge as the 26-year-old Frenchman continues to impress on loan at Napoli. (Star) external-link

Stoke City look to have won the race to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, 21, ahead of rivals Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers. (Mail) external-link

Dutch defender Jetro Willems appears to have teased a return to Newcastle United from Eintracht Frankfurt, it comes after the 26-year-old had been strongly linked with another spell on Tyneside. (Chronicle) external-link

Leeds United have been linked with Sampdoria's in-demand 22-year-old Norwegian defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan. (La Repubblica via Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Burnley are set to make a move for Everton's 23-year-old Jonjoe Kenny, having previously missed out on bringing the former England Under-21s defender to Turf Moor. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus are in talks with Sassuolo about a move for 22-year-old Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently out on loan at Serie A rivals Genoa. (Goal) external-link

RB Leipzig's France international Dayot Upamecano, 22, is wanted by Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga side now joining Chelsea and Manchester United in their pursuit of the defender. (Marca) external-link

