Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is considering bringing former manager Avram Grant back to Stamford Bridge to assist boss Frank Lampard. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid plan to sell six players this summer to raise funds for the signing of Paris St Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22. Wales forward Gareth Bale, Brazil left-back Marcelo, Serbia striker Luka Jovic and Spanish trio Isco, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz are the players earmarked. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 23, is set to move to Bayer Leverkusen for £1.5m after turning down a contract extension at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Wolves will not pursue Nuno Espirito Santo's interest in Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud, 34, and Liverpool forward Divock Origi, 25, after telling their Portuguese coach he has no money to spend in January. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich are set to sign 22-year-old Reading defender Omar Richards to a pre-contract agreement in anticipation of his contract expiring this summer. Everton and West Ham were also interested. (Guardian) external-link

Midfielder Fernandinho, 35, could yet extend his stay with Manchester City as he is unsure whether to take up offers from Europe and South America when his contract ends in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - heavily linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United - would only be sold in the January transfer window if a team offered £100m for the 29-year-old Senegal international. (Talksport) external-link

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 28, has the most market value of all the current Real Madrid players, says a report by audit specialists KPMG. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo is set to stay at the Nou Camp during this transfer window despite interest in the 24-year-old Spaniard. (Marca) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's dig that he would rather retire than play for Spurs. Mourinho said he would not want the 32-year-old German. (The Sun) external-link

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea's 23-year-old English centre-back Fikayo Tomori on loan for the rest of the season. (The Guardian) external-link

Leicester City and Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 32, is set to undergo a medical at French club Lyon on Wednesday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham, Sheffield United, Rangers and Celtic are all interested in signing Wigan's 19-year-old striker Kyle Joseph. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham will need to raise their £7m bid if they are to beat Marseille to the signing of 26-year-old Poland and Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik. (Radio Kiss Kiss via SportWitness) external-link

Ipswich are interested in bringing in Preston attacker Josh Harrop, 25, in January. (East Anglian Daily Times) external-link

Premier League referees, and their Football League equivalents, will not be able to book players for close-contact celebrations or hugging opponents - both of which break Covid-19 protocols. Compliance officers will report from matches, rather than leaving coronavirus regulations in the hands of referees. (Telegraph - subscription only) external-link

Newcastle United's takeover dispute with the Premier League is to be resolved in a "timely manner" - according to the league chief executive Richard Masters. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe, 28, will turn down interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace to stay with his current club. (France Football via Sport Witness) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes confirms Rangers are looking to sign Scottish 23-year-old forward Scott Wright. (Daily Record) external-link