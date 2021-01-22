Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 22, could be available for about £50m in the summer and that could see Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United battling it out for the England international's signature. (90 Min) external-link

Liverpool are to prioritise a new deal for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 29, before considering talks over a fresh contract for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28. (Eurosport) external-link

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba will delay a decision over the 27-year-old's future at the club until the end of the season as the Old Trafford club challenge for the title. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are weighing up a move for 31-year-old Southampton and England left-back Ryan Bertrand, whose current deal runs out in the summer, as they look to provide competition for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 23. (Evening Standard) external-link

The Gunners are increasingly hopeful of securing the loan signing of Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, on loan from Real Madrid. (Goal) external-link

FA Cup fourth-round predictions Will Radio 1 DJ Jordan North get the better of Mark Lawrenson?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has played down suggestions the club will make a move to sign Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28. (Express) external-link

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers could look towards his former club Celtic for Jamie Vardy's long-term successor by making a move for French striker Osdonne Edouard, 23. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham are planning to offer manager David Moyes a new contract at the end of the season. (Guardian) external-link

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil says 29-year-old Brazilian striker Willian Jose's proposed switch to the Premier League with Wolves is in an advanced stage of negotiations. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. The 17-year-old's contract talks at Bayern Munich are said to have stalled. (Express) external-link

Spanish side Sevilla want to sign Atalanta midfielder Alejandro Gomez, 32, on loan with an obligation to buy for 8m euros £7.1m) in the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Facundo Pellistri's agent says the 19-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is in talks to leave the Old Trafford club on loan this month. (Manchester Evening News) external-link