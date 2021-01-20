Transfer rumours: Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lingard, Garcia, Lampard, Rose
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal have made an approach for Real Madrid and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22. (Sky Sports)
However, Odegaard is said to be nearing a loan move to Sevilla. (Cuatro - in Spanish)
Arsenal are to offer English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, a new £40,000-a-week deal. (Mail)
Tottenham, West Ham and Sheffield United are among numerous clubs keen on signing 28-year-old Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan. (Talksport)
Paris St-Germain are planning a surprise move for Manchester City and Spain centre-back Eric Garcia, 20. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Chelsea would prefer not to replace under-fire boss Frank Lampard with an interim manager mid-season. (Independent)
But Lampard will be sacked if Chelsea's results do not improve quickly. (Sky Sports)
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, 24, Liverpool's Divock Origi, 25, and Nice front man Kasper Dolberg, 23, are on a striker shortlist drawn up by RB Leipzig. (Bild - via Leicester Mercury)
Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Mail)
AC Milan are closing in on an agreement for the loan of 23-year-old Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
West Ham are preparing a new offer worth about £32m for Sevilla's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 23. (Star)
Wolves are close to a loan deal for Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 29, with the option to buy. (Telegraph)
Arsenal target Emiliano Buendia has accepted Norwich will not let him leave for less than £40m. The 24-year-old Argentine midfielder is hopeful of landing a summer move. (Mail)
Fulham will listen to offers for Norway midfielder Stefan Johansen, 30, 31-year-old French defender Maxime Le Marchand and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 29. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are keen on Palmeiras' Brazilian forward Gabriel Veron, 18. (Sport - via Star)
Wolves are interested in 17-year-old Bolton winger Finlay Lockett. (Football Insider)
