Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Upamecano, Alli, Odegaard, Jose, Sane, Caicedo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Leicester City have ruled out a loan move for Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, because of the Denmark international's £300,000-a-week wages. (Telegraph)
Bayern Munich have confirmed their intention to sign RB Leipzig's 22-year-old France defender Dayot Upamecano, who has a £40m release clause. (Mirror)
Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all displayed interest in Upamecano, for whom any deal will not take place until the summer. (Goal)
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, has asked chairman Daniel Levy not to block a potential move to Paris St-Germain. (90min)
Arsenal want to sign a back-up to Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 23, before the end of the January transfer window. (Express)
Despite interest from elsewhere, Real Madrid's 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard is very close to completing a loan move to Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish)
Crystal Palace's Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, 30, is a target for Scottish champions Celtic. (Mail)
West Ham could lower their asking price for England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, to around £50m because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (90min)
The Hammers are preparing an improved bid of £16m for Bournemouth's Norway striker Joshua King, 29. (Sun)
However, Burnley have joined West Ham and West Brom in the race to sign King, who is out of contract in the summer. (Sky Sports)
Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, 19, is expected to fly to England on Friday to finalise a £4.5m move to Brighton from Independiente del Valle. (Sky Sports)
Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil expects to have Brazil forward Willian Jose, 29, available at the weekend, despite interest from Wolves. (Marca, via Birmingham Mail)
Wolves would have to pay around £17m to sign Jose on a permanent basis. (Express & Star)
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has called Aston Villa's offer for French midfielder Morgan Sanson, 26, "pathetic". (Mail)
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says there is no chance of the club selling Germany winger Leroy Sane, 25, despite limited first-team appearances since his move from Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)
Everton will ask for £9m if they are to sell Brazil midfielder Bernard, 29. (Telegraph)
Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is set to take his first steps into coaching at Ukrainian side Olympic Donetsk. (ESPN)
Manchester United are winning the race to sign Brazilian 'wonderkid' Gabriel Veron, 18, who plays as a forward for Palmeiras and has a £53m release clause. (Sport, via FourFourTwo)
