Leicester City have ruled out a loan move for Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, because of the Denmark international's £300,000-a-week wages. (Telegraph) external-link

Bayern Munich have confirmed their intention to sign RB Leipzig's 22-year-old France defender Dayot Upamecano, who has a £40m release clause. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all displayed interest in Upamecano, for whom any deal will not take place until the summer. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, has asked chairman Daniel Levy not to block a potential move to Paris St-Germain. (90min) external-link

Arsenal want to sign a back-up to Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 23, before the end of the January transfer window. (Express) external-link

Despite interest from elsewhere, Real Madrid's 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard is very close to completing a loan move to Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace's Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, 30, is a target for Scottish champions Celtic. (Mail) external-link

West Ham could lower their asking price for England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, to around £50m because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (90min) external-link

The Hammers are preparing an improved bid of £16m for Bournemouth's Norway striker Joshua King, 29. (Sun) external-link

However, Burnley have joined West Ham and West Brom in the race to sign King, who is out of contract in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, 19, is expected to fly to England on Friday to finalise a £4.5m move to Brighton from Independiente del Valle. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil expects to have Brazil forward Willian Jose, 29, available at the weekend, despite interest from Wolves. (Marca, via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Wolves would have to pay around £17m to sign Jose on a permanent basis. (Express & Star) external-link

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has called Aston Villa's offer for French midfielder Morgan Sanson, 26, "pathetic". (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says there is no chance of the club selling Germany winger Leroy Sane, 25, despite limited first-team appearances since his move from Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Everton will ask for £9m if they are to sell Brazil midfielder Bernard, 29. (Telegraph) external-link

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is set to take his first steps into coaching at Ukrainian side Olympic Donetsk. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are winning the race to sign Brazilian 'wonderkid' Gabriel Veron, 18, who plays as a forward for Palmeiras and has a £53m release clause. (Sport, via FourFourTwo) external-link

