Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, on loan from Real Madrid. (Mail) external-link

The Gunners have agreed to pay a £1.8m loan fee for Odegaard but will not have an option to buy included in the deal. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow English forward Jesse Lingard, 28, to leave on loan during the January transfer window but the final decision will be made by the Old Trafford club's board. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid could turn their attentions to signing Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United, after France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, said he is "very happy" at Paris St-Germain. (Express) external-link

Mesut Ozil leaves Arsenal 'I will be a Gunner for life' - Ozil completes move to Fenerbahce

Manchester City's Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 20, and Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30 - both out of contract at the end of the season - remain Barcelona's top summer targets, after manager Ronald Koeman admitted the club is in no position to sign players this month. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United are set to confirm the appointment of Graeme Jones as a coach to help manager Steve Bruce, who has endorsed the appointment. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun's future at Everton is in doubt after the 29-year-old was left out of the squad to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19, could yet leave Chelsea on loan this month despite starting in his side's FA Cup win over Luton Town, according to manager Frank Lampard. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno appeared to confirm 35-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric will sign a new contract at the club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has asked the club's board not to miss the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich's Austria defender David Alaba, 28, when he becomes available on a free transfer in the summer. (Don Balon - in Spanish) external-link

Promising 18-year-old Belgian forward Jeremy Doku, who has been linked with Liverpool, says he chose a move to French side Rennes in the summer as an "intermediate" step before joining a big club. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Liverpool look to be favourites to sign Derby County forward Kaide Gordon, 16, in a deal worth more than £1m, with Manchester United and Tottenham also interested in the English player. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23, is willing to remain patient at Old Trafford despite being given limited opportunity to impress since his £40m move in the summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Fenerbahce have asked supporters to help raise funds following the signing of former Germany international Mesut Ozil, 32, from Arsenal. (Mirror) external-link

The back page of the Metro