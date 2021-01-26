Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham have made contact with Paris St-Germain's Argentina midfielder Angel di Maria about a move to London. The former Manchester United playmaker, 32, is available on a free transfer this summer. (L'Equipe via Talksport) external-link

PSG still hope to land Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, on loan for the rest of the season. Spurs are considering Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany playmaker Florian Neuhaus, 23, as a replacement. (Mirror) external-link

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Napoli and Serbia central defender Nikola Maksimovic, 29, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Spazio Napoli via Sport Witness) external-link

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly wasting no time in planning for the future as Chelsea manager. The German, who replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, has RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, at the top of his list of targets. (SportBild via Team Talk) external-link

Lampard's sacking also has left West Ham feeling confident that Chelsea's interest in the 22-year-old England midfielder will end. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is set to be the first player to leave since Lampard's exit, with the Ghana international, 26, poised to join Greek side PAOK Salonika on loan. (Sport24 via London.Football) external-link

Why Costa would win the title for Man City - Richards BBC pundit Micah Richards explains why ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa would make the difference for Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set to leave Old Trafford on loan with Club Bruges and Alaves interested in the 19-year-old Uruguayan, who joined the Red Devils from Penarol in October. (Goal) external-link

Belgian striker Christian Benteke, 30, is expected to stay at Crystal Palace despite interest from West Bromwich Albion. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester City are increasingly hopeful of signing long-term target James Tarkowski from Burnley this summer. The 28-year-old England defender has 17 months left of his contract and is yet to recommit to the Clarets, who have previously rejected bids from the Foxes and West Ham. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are up against Barcelona for the signature of Manchester City's 21-year-old Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia, who is set to move as a free agent in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo via Express) external-link

Everton are in competition with Italian side Parma for the signature of 19-year-old Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee. Everton are thought to have offered to loan the Netherlands youth international with an option to buy set at more than £8.9m. (Sky Germany via Sport Witness) external-link

Celtic have stepped-up their attempts to secure a pre-contract agreement for Preston North End defender Ben Davies, 25. (Lancashire Post) external-link

Burnley remain interested in Everton's English right-back Jonjoe Kenny, 23. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

AC Milan's Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio, 30, is to undergo a medical on Wednesday before a move to Serie A rivals Lazio. (Calciomercato) external-link

Sevilla have signed Argentina attacking midfielder Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez from Atalanta for a fee thought to be as low as €5m plus add-ons. The 32-year-old, who was instrumental in helping the Italian club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 2019, left Atalanta side after a bitter fallout with coach Gian Piero Gasperini in December. (Guardian) external-link