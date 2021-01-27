Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham could end their pursuit of a new striker in the transfer window if they can secure the loan signing of Manchester United's England winger Jesse Lingard, 28. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, says he will hold talks with Manchester United at the end of the season to resolve his future at Old Trafford. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are watching Austria and Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, 21. (Sun) external-link

West Brom have agreed a deal to sign Galatasaray and Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne, 29, on loan for the rest of the season. (Express & Star) external-link

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli is keen to join Paris St-Germain, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave. (ESPN) external-link

Should Spurs let Alli leave, they could move for Borussia Monchengladbach's 23-year-old German midfielder Florian Neuhaus. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Napoli and Serbia centre-back Nikola Maksimovic, 29. (Sun) external-link

The most unpredictable Premier League title races Those seasons when you could not predict the champions

Paris St-Germain have been "disrespectful" in their pursuit of Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, according to Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta, who has threatened to report the Ligue 1 champions to Fifa. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City have agreed to sell Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 20, to Barcelona and the player will play for free for six months to make the move possible, says presidential candidate Victor Font. (Goal) external-link

USA international wing-back DeAndre Yedlin's future at Newcastle could hinge on the club's success in bringing in loan deals in the last few days of the transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Galatasaray have made an offer for 27-year-old Yedlin. (ESPN) external-link

Thomas Tuchel is bringing his trusted backroom staff with him to Chelsea, with assistant Arno Michels and coach Zsolt Low set to join him at Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Defender Lukasz Bejger, 19, says he had to leave Manchester United and return to his native Poland with Slask Wroclaw in order to gain experience in senior football.(Manchester Evening News) external-link

Brighton and Swansea are among the clubs interested in MK Dons defender Matthew Sorinola, the 19-year-old English wing-back. (Football League World) external-link