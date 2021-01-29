Transfer rumours: Long, Mbappe, Alli, Rose, Gray, Ramos, Alaba

Liverpool are planning a loan move for New York Red Bulls and United States defender Aaron Long, 28. (ESPN)external-link

Real Madrid will move for France and Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, this summer. (Marca)external-link

Paris St-Germain are eager to reunite boss Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 24, with the Ligue 1 side confident the England man will want to stay for longer once he has experienced the club. (Eurosport)external-link

Turkish side Trabzonspor believe they have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose, 30. (Talksport)external-link

Leicester City and England winger Demarai Gray, 24, has agreed personal terms with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen but the two clubs are haggling over the fee. (Bild - in German)external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, is yet to agree a new deal with Real Madrid, a month after the two parties met to discuss extending his contract, which is due to expire this summer. (Marca)external-link

Manchester City are closing in on the double signing of Fluminense's Brazilian youngsters Kayky and Metinho, who are both 17, in a deal worth £9m. (Goal)external-link

Pep Guardiola's side are not interested in pursuing Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, in January or in the summer, with the club's attention being on signing a striker. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Southampton are trying to sign Arsenal and England full-back/midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, on loan before the January transfer window closes on Monday. (Sun)external-link

West Brom are also interested in Maitland-Niles, who wants more playing time. (Mail)external-link

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas, 43, is expected to leave Marseille at the end of the season. (Eurosport)external-link

West Brom have agreed to sign Celta Vigo's Okay Yokuslu, 26, although they need to convince the Turkey midfielder to come to The Hawthorns. (RMC, via Team Talk)external-link

Aston Villa and France defender Frederic Guilbert, 26, has agreed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg having not featured in the Premier league this season. (Football Insider)external-link

West Ham are interested in River Plate and Argentina right-back Gonzalo Montiel, 24, but may still be put off by his £9m asking price. (AS, via Team Talk)external-link.

Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 29, wants to return to former club Besiktas on loan. (NTV Spor, via Goal - in German)external-link

Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, 31, is to leave Everton and re-sign for former club FC Midtjylland. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Birmingham City are set to sign Aberdeen and England striker Sam Cosgrave for £2m, with Dons boss Derek McInnes preparing to lose the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports)external-link

Preston North End are planning a late move for Doncaster Rovers and England defender Joe Wright, 25, with the centre-half available for a small fee because his contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Fulham and Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald, 32, is weighing up whether to continue his playing career with a loan move to the Championship or to retire and take a permanent coaching role. (Sky Sports)external-link.

