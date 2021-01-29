Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are planning a loan move for New York Red Bulls and United States defender Aaron Long, 28. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid will move for France and Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, this summer. (Marca) external-link

Paris St-Germain are eager to reunite boss Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 24, with the Ligue 1 side confident the England man will want to stay for longer once he has experienced the club. (Eurosport) external-link

Turkish side Trabzonspor believe they have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose, 30. (Talksport) external-link

Leicester City and England winger Demarai Gray, 24, has agreed personal terms with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen but the two clubs are haggling over the fee. (Bild - in German) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, is yet to agree a new deal with Real Madrid, a month after the two parties met to discuss extending his contract, which is due to expire this summer. (Marca) external-link

He's 'single-handedly' changed Manchester United's fortunes... Is Bruno Fernandes the best January signing?

Manchester City are closing in on the double signing of Fluminense's Brazilian youngsters Kayky and Metinho, who are both 17, in a deal worth £9m. (Goal) external-link

Pep Guardiola's side are not interested in pursuing Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, in January or in the summer, with the club's attention being on signing a striker. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Southampton are trying to sign Arsenal and England full-back/midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, on loan before the January transfer window closes on Monday. (Sun) external-link

West Brom are also interested in Maitland-Niles, who wants more playing time. (Mail) external-link

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas, 43, is expected to leave Marseille at the end of the season. (Eurosport) external-link

West Brom have agreed to sign Celta Vigo's Okay Yokuslu, 26, although they need to convince the Turkey midfielder to come to The Hawthorns. (RMC, via Team Talk) external-link

Aston Villa and France defender Frederic Guilbert, 26, has agreed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg having not featured in the Premier league this season. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are interested in River Plate and Argentina right-back Gonzalo Montiel, 24, but may still be put off by his £9m asking price. (AS, via Team Talk) external-link .

Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 29, wants to return to former club Besiktas on loan. (NTV Spor, via Goal - in German) external-link

Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, 31, is to leave Everton and re-sign for former club FC Midtjylland. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Birmingham City are set to sign Aberdeen and England striker Sam Cosgrave for £2m, with Dons boss Derek McInnes preparing to lose the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Preston North End are planning a late move for Doncaster Rovers and England defender Joe Wright, 25, with the centre-half available for a small fee because his contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Fulham and Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald, 32, is weighing up whether to continue his playing career with a loan move to the Championship or to retire and take a permanent coaching role. (Sky Sports) external-link .

The back page of the Daily Express