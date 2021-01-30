Transfer rumours: Ramos, Aurier, Rojo, Yedlin, Rose, Dalot, Van Aanholt, Mustafi, Dzeko
Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, is ready to quit Real Madrid and is interested in a move to Manchester United. (Mirror)
Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 28, is fighting for his future at Tottenham after he produced an angry half-time outburst in the dressing room during the defeat by Liverpool and then left the stadium after being substituted. (Mail)
Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 30, is set to have his Manchester United deal terminated so he can move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors on a free transfer. (Sky Sports)
Newcastle and United States right-back DeAndre Yedlin, 27, is set for a move to Galatasaray and will travel to Turkey for his medical after both clubs agreed a fee. (ESPN)
Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose's transfer to Trabzonspor could fall through after the Turkish side admitted their move for the 30-year-old would be "very difficult" to complete because of Covid-19 restrictions. (Talksport)
AC Milan want to sign Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot for £15m after the 21-year-old, who has represented Portugal at Under-21 level, impressed during a loan spell. (Sun)
Arsenal are plotting a move for Crystal Palace and Netherlands full-back Patrick van Aanholt, 30. (Mirror)
Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 28, as they look to sign a centre-back before Monday's transfer deadline. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams, 20, will not be allowed to leave the club on loan, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Southampton and Newcastle had been linked with the England Under-21 international. (Manutd.com)
Manchester City have turned down the chance to re-sign Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko, 34, from Roma. (Goal)
Newcastle have made a loan enquiry for Celtic's 24-year-old French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, although the Bhoys want an option-to-buy clause added into any deal. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool's Champions League clash at RB Leipzig could be switched to a neutral venue after the German government imposed a flight ban. No flights will be allowed into Germany from the UK until 17 February, with the Champions League last-16 first leg in Leipzig scheduled for 16 February. (Liverpool Echo)
Preston North End want to sign Liverpool's Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, 19, on loan. (Football Insider)
