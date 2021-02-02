Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he is "hopeful but not confident" 33-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi will stay at the club this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Messi's £492m contract at Barcelona, which ends in the summer, includes a clause which would allow him to leave for nothing if Catalonia gained independence. (El Mundo, via Mail) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 28, is set to sign a new four-year contract with French champions Paris St-Germain. (Goal) external-link

PSG are interested in reuniting Neymar with former Barcelona team-mate Messi at the Parc des Princes. (Metro) external-link

However, 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, also out of contract at PSG in 2022, is yet to make a decision on his future. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked PSG's attempts to sign England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, because of Spurs' worsening injury situation and drop in form. (Telegraph) external-link

Watch the Fifa Club World Cup live on the BBC Every match of the delayed 2020 Fifa Club World Cup will be available to watch on the BBC in February

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal's 19-year-old English forward Folarin Balogun is increasingly likely to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season. (Express) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will target a striker in the summer transfer window. (Independent) external-link

Real Madrid will look to sell 20-year-old Brazil forward Vinicius Junior this summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 31, is wanted by MLS clubs but is keen on securing a move back to England. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal had a deadline-day approach rejected by Barcelona for Spanish defender Junior Firpo, 24. (RAC1, via Metro) external-link

Marseille's 24-year-old Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car was left devastated after a deadline-day move to Liverpool did not materialise. (Mail, via Mirror) external-link

Fulham sent forward Aboubakar Kamara, 25, out on loan to Dijon on deadline day after the Frenchman refused to participate in post-match training. (Mail) external-link