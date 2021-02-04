Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Forward Lionel Messi, 33, has not made contact with anyone at Paris St-Germain or Manchester City. The Argentine great's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer but he will wait until the end of the season to decide whether to stay or go. (Goal) external-link

West Ham are expected to make another bid for Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 23, this summer. (Star) external-link

Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid, says Jese Rodriguez, a former Paris St-Germain team-mate of the 22-year-old French striker. (Marca) external-link

Former Manchester United full-back Fabio da Silva tells his old club to sign a new right-back to inspire Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23, to new heights. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov, 35, and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 31, are both expected to leave Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid should consider selling Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, 30, says former Bulgaria forward Dimitar Berbatov. (Betfair via Marca) external-link

Six Premier League clubs may play in the Champions League from 2024 onwards. Uefa's proposals would see teams play 10 group games each, while the Europa League may be reduced in size. (Telegraph - subscription only) external-link

Europe's biggest teams will be given a safety net to play in the Champions League even if they fail to finish in the top four of their domestic competitions, under Uefa plans revealed to Premier League clubs on Thursday. (The Times - subscription only) external-link

West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, 22, was the subject of an enquiry from Luton Town on transfer deadline day - but a loan move proved to be too expensive for the Championship outfit. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Ukrainian winger Marian Shved, 23, admits he made a mistake joining Celtic instead of Genk two years ago. Shved is currently on loan at Mechelen from the Scottish champions. (Glasgow Live) external-link

Blackburn Rovers will be seeking to get several key players to agree to long-term deals, including in-form 23-year-old English striker Adam Armstrong, in the coming months. (Lancs Live) external-link

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto, 28, could be out for six weeks with a leg injury which would mean he would miss the Champions League tie against Paris St-Germain. (TV3 via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link