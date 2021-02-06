Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions before moving to Real Madrid in two years' time as the France international waits for the Spanish club's financial situation to improve. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid will not make a move until PSG are ready to sell Mbappe and the French club may decide they are willing to let the 22-year-old leave in the summer if he does not sign a contract extension. (Marca) external-link

Aston Villa are ready to offer midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, an improved deal and also want to turn the loan signing of fellow England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, from Chelsea into a permanent transfer. (90 Min) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Brazil winger Raphinha after the impact the 24-year-old has had at Leeds United this season. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool v Man City Why Sunday is win or bust for Reds' title hopes - Danny Murphy analysis

West Bromwich Albion are struggling to stretch their budget to sign Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa, who is a free agent, and Brighton, Burnley, Southampton and CSKA Moscow could make a move for the 28-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

English defender Ryan Shawcross, 33, is in talks with Stoke City about cancelling his contract with them so he can join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami on a free transfer. (90 Min) external-link

Celtic inserted a clause in a deal to sign English defender Ben Davies from Preston North End which allowed Liverpool the chance to recruit the 25-year-old instead. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Barcelona will not accept less than 15m euros (£13.2m) if they are to sell Brazilian keeper Neto Murara, 31, in the summer. (Marca) external-link

French defender William Saliba, 19, struggled to make an impact at Arsenal but has won the player of the month award at Nice after joining the Ligue 1 club on loan at the start of January. (Metro) external-link

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack says Timo Werner "maybe has to work on his playing style" as he discussed 24-year-old Germany striker's problems in front of goal for the Blues. (Omnisport, via Metro) external-link