Transfer rumours: Haaland, Alaba, Salah, Mbappe, Upamecano, Sule, Lingard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City believe winning the Premier League title this season will ensure they beat Chelsea to the signing of Borussia Dormund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Star)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, could be set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. (Guardian)
Chelsea will attempt to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Bayern Munich's Austria defender David Alaba, 28, who is set to leave the German champions when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Guardian)
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, could be the player to make way if Liverpool are to seal a move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, this summer. (Marca)
The Reds have completed the signing of highly-rated 16-year-old English midfielder Kaide Gordon from Derby County. (Mail)
Chelsea's hopes of signing their top two defensive targets - RB Leipzig's France international Dayot Upamecano, 22, and Bayern Munich's Germany international Niklas Sule, 25 - rest on Bayern's transfer plans. (Goal)
The Blues could instead move for Bayern's 32-year-old German defender Jerome Boateng. (Bild - in German)
West Ham will not rush to make a decision over whether they attempt to make on-loan 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard's move from Manchester United permanent. (Standard)
Leicester City are in talks with Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 23, over a new £100,000-a-week contract. (Mail)
Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, is more likely to make a permanent move to Arsenal if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge of his parent club Real Madrid. (Eurosport)
Real manager Zidane says he pleaded with Odegaard to stay at the club for the second half of the season. (Metro)
Manchester United are no longer desperate to sign a new number one centre-back due to the form of their England defender Harry Maguire. (MEN)
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign 21-year-old English right-back Max Aarons from Norwich City when the transfer window reopens. (Express)
Solskjaer could face competition for Aarons from Tottenham, with Spurs eyeing the defender as a potential summer replacement for their Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier. (Eurosport)
The application of Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, is being questioned at Tottenham and patience is wearing thin over the Real Madrid loanee's work-rate. (Mail)
Manager Jose Mourinho is under pressure at Tottenham but is not in imminent danger of being sacked. (Telegraph)
Chelsea are interested in re-signing Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, from Real Madrid this summer. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)
Sheffield United's English midfielder John Lundstram says "everything is still on the table" regarding his future, amid links with Newcastle United and Rangers. (Sheffield Star)
