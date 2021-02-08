Transfer rumours: Messi, Lukaku, Ings, Konate, Shoretire, Alaba, Elliott
Manchester City are still interested in signing Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, this summer but are prepared to wait until March or April before enquiring about his situation. (ESPN)
Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, and Southampton's England international Danny Ings, 28, are among the players being considered by Manchester City in the club's search for a new forward. (Athletic - subscription required)
City would face competition from Paris St-Germain for former Manchester United striker Lukaku. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United have identified RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate as their main centre-back target. They would face competition from both Liverpool and Chelsea. (Independent)
Nigerian winger Shola Shoretire, 17, has signed his first professional deal with Manchester United, despite receiving offers from PSG, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich. (Mail)
Chelsea will only move for David Alaba - whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer - if the Austria left-back, 28, lowers his £400,000-per-week wage demands. (Telegraph - subscription required)
David Beckham's Inter Miami are considering a move for West Brom's English defender Kieran Gibbs, 31, on a free transfer this summer. (Athletic, via Mail)
Inter Miami are continuing talks with Stoke City's 33-year-old English defender Ryan Shawcross. (Mail)
The recent performances of Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 24, may have convinced Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel that he does not need to sign a defender in the summer window. (Football London)
Liverpool will learn how much compensation they will have to pay Fulham for Harvey Elliott, 17, on Tuesday, with the English midfielder's former club seeking around £8m. (Sky Sports)
Fulham are seeking £10m from Liverpool for Elliott. (Athletic)
West Ham manager David Moyes says he declined the chance to spend £15-20m on a new striker in the January transfer window. The club's only recognised forward, English 30-year-old Michail Antonio, is battling fatigue. (Goal)
Arsenal want to sign a young left-back in the summer as back-up to Scotland international Kieran Tierney, 23. (Athletic)
Former Gunners and Spain defender Nacho Monreal, 34, is in negotiations to extend his contract at Real Sociedad, which is set to end in June. (Marca - in Spanish)
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to confirm whether he will see out his contract at the Bernabeu, which runs until 2022. (Mirror)
