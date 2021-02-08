Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are still interested in signing Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, this summer but are prepared to wait until March or April before enquiring about his situation. (ESPN) external-link

Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, and Southampton's England international Danny Ings, 28, are among the players being considered by Manchester City in the club's search for a new forward. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

City would face competition from Paris St-Germain for former Manchester United striker Lukaku. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have identified RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate as their main centre-back target. They would face competition from both Liverpool and Chelsea. (Independent) external-link

Nigerian winger Shola Shoretire, 17, has signed his first professional deal with Manchester United, despite receiving offers from PSG, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea will only move for David Alaba - whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer - if the Austria left-back, 28, lowers his £400,000-per-week wage demands. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Man City & Man Utd to progress? FA Cup fifth-round predictions - Mark Lawrenson takes on Radio 1 DJ and Arsenal fan Jack Saunders

David Beckham's Inter Miami are considering a move for West Brom's English defender Kieran Gibbs, 31, on a free transfer this summer. (Athletic, via Mail) external-link

Inter Miami are continuing talks with Stoke City's 33-year-old English defender Ryan Shawcross. (Mail) external-link

The recent performances of Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 24, may have convinced Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel that he does not need to sign a defender in the summer window. (Football London) external-link

Liverpool will learn how much compensation they will have to pay Fulham for Harvey Elliott, 17, on Tuesday, with the English midfielder's former club seeking around £8m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Fulham are seeking £10m from Liverpool for Elliott. (Athletic) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes says he declined the chance to spend £15-20m on a new striker in the January transfer window. The club's only recognised forward, English 30-year-old Michail Antonio, is battling fatigue. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal want to sign a young left-back in the summer as back-up to Scotland international Kieran Tierney, 23. (Athletic) external-link

Former Gunners and Spain defender Nacho Monreal, 34, is in negotiations to extend his contract at Real Sociedad, which is set to end in June. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to confirm whether he will see out his contract at the Bernabeu, which runs until 2022. (Mirror) external-link