Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer side co-founded by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, want to sign two former England internationals - centre-half Ryan Shawcross, 33, from Stoke City and full-back Kieran Gibbs, 31, from West Brom. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City are to end their pursuit of Inter Milan's Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, as the 23-year-old is expected to sign a new deal with the Serie A side. (Eurosport) external-link

Manchester United will wait until the end of the season before opening contract talks with Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose current deal expires at the end of 2021-22. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Bayern Munich and Austria left-back David Alaba, 28, with Chelsea unwilling to meet the defender's wage demands of £400,000 per week. (ESPN) external-link

AC Milan are set to open talks with Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, on a new contract that would tie him to the club until he was 41. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City will open contract negotiations with John Stones, 26, this summer in recognition of the England defender's role in their title charge. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace are unsure whether to offer manager Roy Hodgson, 73, a new contract for next season. The former England boss' current deal expires in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United's English forward Dwight Gayle, 31, is frustrated at the lack of game time at St James' Park and could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (Chronicle) external-link

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, 31, wants to convert his loan move from Roma to Everton into a permanent deal. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering letting Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, 27, take penalties - with his team having missed three of the seven spot-kicks they have been awarded this season. (Independent) external-link

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says his old club need to sign a centre-half and a full-back in the summer. (Sky Sports, via Goal) external-link