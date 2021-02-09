Transfer rumours: Shawcross, Gibbs, Martinez, Solskjaer, Ibrahimovic, Stones, Ederson, Hodgson
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer side co-founded by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, want to sign two former England internationals - centre-half Ryan Shawcross, 33, from Stoke City and full-back Kieran Gibbs, 31, from West Brom. (Sun)
Manchester City are to end their pursuit of Inter Milan's Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, as the 23-year-old is expected to sign a new deal with the Serie A side. (Eurosport)
Manchester United will wait until the end of the season before opening contract talks with Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose current deal expires at the end of 2021-22. (Sun)
Real Madrid are favourites to sign Bayern Munich and Austria left-back David Alaba, 28, with Chelsea unwilling to meet the defender's wage demands of £400,000 per week. (ESPN)
AC Milan are set to open talks with Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, on a new contract that would tie him to the club until he was 41. (Sun)
Manchester City will open contract negotiations with John Stones, 26, this summer in recognition of the England defender's role in their title charge. (Times, subscription required)
Crystal Palace are unsure whether to offer manager Roy Hodgson, 73, a new contract for next season. The former England boss' current deal expires in the summer. (Mail)
Newcastle United's English forward Dwight Gayle, 31, is frustrated at the lack of game time at St James' Park and could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (Chronicle)
Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, 31, wants to convert his loan move from Roma to Everton into a permanent deal. (Goal)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering letting Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, 27, take penalties - with his team having missed three of the seven spot-kicks they have been awarded this season. (Independent)
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says his old club need to sign a centre-half and a full-back in the summer. (Sky Sports, via Goal)
