Christian Varley completed 19 marathons in 19 days in May

Athlete Christian Varley is one of six contenders for the Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year award, it has been announced.

Varley ran 19 marathons in 19 days during the island's first lockdown in May, raising more than £80,000 for people affected by Covid-19.

Last year's Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year, equestrian Yasmin Ingham, is once again nominated in the category.

The awards will take place at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 25 March.

Submissions were made by the Manx public for nominations for the 11 categories. external-link

The event will also highlight those who have worked behind the scenes to keep sport on the island going during the pandemic.

Sarah Corlett, the executive chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said the list of nominations was "a testament to their dedication and hard work in the most difficult of circumstances" despite the "hurdles that 2020 threw at us".

Shortlist for Sportsman of the Year

Sam Brand (cycling)

Niall Cummins (football)

Tom Gandy (golf)

Ollie Lockley (athletics)

Jamie McCanney (enduro)

Christian Varley (athletics)

Shortlist for Sportswoman of the Year