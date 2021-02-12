Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are preparing for the departure of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, and are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach's Germany player Florian Neuhaus, 23, as a replacement. (Kicker) external-link

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could also move for Udinese's 26-year-old Argentina forward Rodrigo de Paul in a £30m deal. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal believe they can convince 19-year-old England youth international Folarin Balogun to sign a new contract. The striker is out of contract in the summer and attracting interest from clubs across Europe. (London Evening Standard) external-link

German side Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race for Balogun, with Stuttgart and Rennes also interested. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho is almost certain to be playing elsewhere next season but the German club have little chance of getting £100m for the 20-year-old which they demanded from Manchester United six months ago. (Eurosport) external-link

Everton and France defender Lucas Digne, 27, has agreed a new contract to stay with the Toffees. (Sky Sports) external-link

Managerless Bournemouth should consider ex-Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira, 44, as their next boss, says his former Gunners team-mate Martin Keown. (Talksport) external-link

New York Red Bulls and DC United are considering joining the race to sign West Bromwich Albion's former England defender Kieran Gibbs, 31, who remains a target for Inter Miami. (ESPN) external-link

Spain forward Diego Costa, 32, who left Atletico Madrid in December, is in talks to sign for Brazilian club Palmeiras - the club he supported as a boy. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has compared England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. (Talksport) external-link