Transfer rumours: Lloris, Tomas, Edouard, Neuhaus, Ceballos, Aarons
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing his former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (Football Insider)
Arsenal look to be closing in on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old Portuguese striker Tiago Tomas in the summer. (Sun)
Arsenal have been told they can sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, 23, for just £15m. (Express)
Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 23. (Kicker)
Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos will cost Arsenal £22m ($30m) if they want to buy him outright from Real Madrid this summer. (Mirror)
Brazilian defender David Luiz, 33, is set to be handed a fresh extension at Arsenal. (Independent)
Celtic are keen on a move for Burnley and Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady, 29. (Mirror)
Burnley are considering a move for Benfica's American goalkeeper Carlos Joaquim dos Santos, 20. (Sun)
Bayern Munich are stepping up their pursuit of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, 21. (Mail)
Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge. The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Trabzonspor. (90Min)
Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is in talks to join boyhood club Palmeiras. Costa, 32, had his contract terminated by Atletico in January. (Sky Sports)
- Standing Up To Infertility: Rhod Gilbert with a frank, funny and personally revealing look at the condition
- Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe: What is the theory behind ghost sightings and does it prove anything?