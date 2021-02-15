Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are studying Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, 23, with a view to making a summer move for the England Under-21 international. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are all monitoring Schalke's American striker Matthew Hoppe, 19. (90min) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, has told Paris St-Germain he intends to see out the remainder of his contract, which ends in the summer of 2022. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 30, says he wants to move into management once his playing days are over. (Goal) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Jesse Lingard says he "didn't get his chance" at Manchester United when football resumed after the first coronavirus lockdown. The 28-year-old is on loan at the Hammers until the end of the season. (BT Sport) external-link

The FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals are being lined up as test events for the return of crowds before major sporting events this summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace have picked out Swansea manager Steve Cooper as a potential replacement for boss Roy Hodgson. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are the only Premier League club to have offered a contract to Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba. The 28-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season and he is free to speak to other sides. (90min) external-link

Southampton are interested in signing Angers' French midfielder Angelo Fulgini. The Saints tried to sign the 24-year-old in January. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

Norwich have told Bayern Munich they will have to pay £30-35m if they want to sign English defender Max Aarons, 21. (Sky Sports) external-link

England Under-21 midfielder Jamal Musiala, 17, is to sign a new five-year deal at Bayern Munich. (Guardian) external-link

Bayern are also set to sign Reading's 17-year-old defender Omar Richards. (Kicker) external-link

AC Milan are eyeing a summer move for 21-year-old Lens central defender Facundo Medina who is also a target for Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham captain Harry Kane has privately told friends that under-pressure manager Jose Mourinho has his full backing. (Football Insider) external-link