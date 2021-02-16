Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are monitoring Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, 22. (Sun) external-link

Everton will make a renewed attempt to sign Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 25, this summer. (Mail) external-link

Marseille and Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, 24, says he turned down a move to Liverpool in January. (Goal) external-link

Austria defender David Alaba, 28, wants Real Madrid to be his next club once he departs Bayern Munich at the end of the season and has started to learn Spanish - but a move to the Bernabeu depends on the future of Real's Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos. (Mirror) external-link

Alaba remains Real's top target to replace 34-year-old Ramos, though RB Leipzig's Bayern Munich-bound French defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, had been their preferred back-up option. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United went close to signing Upamecano for £1.9m in 2015, according to the player's advisor. (Mirror) external-link

Firing Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho would cost Tottenham about 40m euros (£34.8m). (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers are possible replacements for Mourinho at Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has previously tried to bring former Liverpool and Celtic boss Rodgers to the club and is likely to try again should Mourinho leave. (Eurosport) external-link

English winger Demarai Gray, 24, says he was never offered a new contract at Leicester before his move to Bayer Leverkusen in January. (Sky Sports) external-link

After extending 19-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood's contract, Manchester United are likely to prioritise signing a new centre-back or Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, over a move for Dortmund's English forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Express) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to offer 70m euros (£60m) to beat Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain to the signing of Sevilla's 22-year-old French defender Jules Kounde. (TeamTalk) external-link

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Braga's Portuguese centre-back David Carmo. Liverpool tried to sign the 21-year-old in January but talks broke down. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are only likely to offer defender David Luiz, 33, a contract extension if the Brazil international agrees to a player-coach role and reduced playing time. (Football.London) external-link

Newcastle are not trying to sign former England striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer despite reports. The 31-year-old is a free agent. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no talks have taken place regarding his future at Old Trafford, with his contract expiring at the end of next season. (Mirror) external-link