Transfer rumours: Coman, Ceballos, Cavani, Mbappe, Messi, Torres, Lacazette
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Bayern Munich fear France winger Kingsley Coman, 24, could be tempted to join Manchester United because of the wages on offer. (Bild, via Mail)
Arsenal want to sign Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, and Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, 28, on permanent deals this summer. The pair are currently on loan at the Gunners from Real Madrid and Brighton respectively. (Sun)
Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Old Trafford for another season. The 34-year-old joined on a one-year deal last summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Paris St-Germain have placed a 200m euro (£173m) price tag on their France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, who is wanted by Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus. (La Parisien - in French)
Mbappe says he is happy at PSG and will make a decision based on long-term reflections, following Tuesday's 4-1 win against Barcelona. (FourFourTwo)
Barcelona could have signed Mbappe in 2017 but chose instead to buy 22-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror)
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has pledged to do "everything possible" to convince Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, to remain at the club. (Sky Sports)
Real Madrid are considering a move for Villarreal's Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 24. (Goal)
Thierry Henry and former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira are going head-to-head for the vacant managerial role at Bournemouth. (Talksport)
France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29, is one of several players Arsenal could sell this summer as part of a clear-out to cut costs. (Sun)
Brazil defender David Luiz, 33, Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, and French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, also look set to leave Arsenal. (Star)
Atletico Madrid and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 34, says he will decide when the time is right to retire, but it won't be for a few years. (ESPN)
There is no guarantee Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will secure a move to Barcelona should he leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer, because of the Spanish side's financial situation. (Liverpool Echo)
