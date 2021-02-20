Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Mauricio Pochettino wants to reunite with Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, at Paris St-Germain if France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, or Brazil playmaker Neymar, 29, leave the French side this summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is a leading contender to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham manager - after nearly landing the job nine years ago. (Football Insider) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, will demand a five-year package worth £78m to move clubs this summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Barcelona have compiled a shortlist for a new striker, including Haaland and Manchester City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Leicester are weighing up a summer move for the country's top goalscorer Ivan Toney, Brentford's 24-year-old English forward. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have made Club Bruges' Ivorian midfielder Odilon Kossounou, 20, one of their top targets for the summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Wolves are also considering a move for £20m-rated Kossounou. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham are expected to be in contention to sign RB Leipzig's Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 26, this summer. (Team Talk) external-link

Brighton's English centre-back Ben White, 23, remains on Liverpool's radar for the summer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Everton's English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 18, currently on loan at Blackburn. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United have not contacted the agent of Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, who is available on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, via Caught Offside) external-link

Newcastle United's English midfielder Kyle Scott, 23, is in advanced talks to join FC Cincinnati on a permanent deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic will offer Airdrie winger Thomas Robert, 20, the chance to train, but Aberdeen are also interested in the French winger. (Record) external-link

Germany international Max Kruse, 32, now with Union Berlin, has revealed he was close to agreeing a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2019 before Divock Origi's form in the Champions League saw Jurgen Klopp change his mind about the transfer. (Der Kickbase podcast, via Mail Online) external-link

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has urged the football authorities to do more to find out if heading the ball has any effects in later life. (Argus) external-link