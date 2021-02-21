Transfer rumours: Pearson, Donnarumma, Sule, Dragusin
Former Leicester and Watford boss Nigel Pearson is on the brink of taking over at Bristol City after advanced talks with the Championship side. (Bristol Post)
Manchester United are considering a bid for AC Milan's Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21. (Fichajes, via Team Talk)
Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over a potential 30m euros (£25.9m) deal for Bayern Munich and Germany defender Niklas Sule, 25. (Fichajes, via Caught Offside)
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the club are keen to extend Sule's contract, but it all rests on their financial position. (Football London)
Crystal Palace are monitoring Juventus and Romania Under-21 centre-back Radu Dragusin, 19, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness)
However, Dragusin has been tipped to extend his contract with Juventus, which expires at the end of the season. (Football Italia)
Liverpool could offer Japan midfielder Takumi Minamino, 26, in an exchange deal for Sevilla's Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos, 26. (La Razon, via Star)
West Ham could be set for a summer battle with AC Milan for Sevilla's Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 23. (Il Milanista, via Sport Witness)
Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 27, is expected to begin talks over a new contract with Juventus in the next few days. (La Stampa, via TuttoJuve)
Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 23, who could play for Spain or England, has been given a vote of confidence by his goalkeeping idol Iker Casillas, the former Spain international. (Argus)
Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne, once of Lazio, has signed up for Italy's version of I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! (Sun)
