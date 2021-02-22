Transfer rumours: Henderson, Nagelsmann, Mourinho, Aguero, Bellerin, Mbappe, Haaland
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, will seek to leave Manchester United in the summer if he is not installed as their first-choice next season. (Manchester Evening News)
Tottenham Hotspur will place RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann at the top of a list of potential targets to replace head coach Jose Mourinho. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Juventus and Inter Milan have joined the battle for Manchester City's 32-year-old Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, who has already spoken with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid about a possible move this summer. (Sun)
Paris St-Germain are ready to revive their interest in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin this summer, with the Spain full-back, 25, prepared to move and also thought to be a target for Barcelona. (CBS Sports)
Manchester United have refused to sanction a clause that would permit West Ham to automatically sign England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28 for a set price at the end of the season. (Times - subscription required)
Barcelona presidential hopeful Toni Freixa believes it would be possible to sign both Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, and Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Marca)
Barcelona have intensified their interest in Real Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 21, as they look to bring in a new striker this summer. (ESPN)
Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty faces an uncertain future at Tottenham with manager Jose Mourinho harbouring doubts over the 29-year-old's chances of succeeding at the club. (ESPN)
RB Leipzig are preparing to sell Tottenham target Marcel Sabitzer, the 26-year-old Austria midfielder, and are assessing potential replacements for the summer window. (Football Insider)
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted to trying to sign Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 34, during his time in charge at Paris St-Germain, but is not considering the ex-Liverpool striker at Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard)
