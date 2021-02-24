Laureus Awards: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton, Naomi Osaka among nominees
Last updated on .From the section Sport
Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool are among the nominees for the 2021 Laureus World Sport Awards.
Briton Hamilton is up for the Sportsman of the Year award, having won a seventh Formula 1 drivers' crown in 2020.
Liverpool won their first league title since 1990 last year and, along with Champions League winners Bayern Munich, are on the team of the year shortlist.
Japan's Naomi Osaka, who recently won the Australian Open, is on the Sportswoman of the Year shortlist.
Hamilton was the joint winner, along with Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, of the men's award last year when the continuing global coronavirus pandemic started.
"It's hard to believe just how much has changed - 2020 was a difficult year for so many people, for many different reasons and of course the world of sport was hugely affected," said Mercedes driver Hamilton.
"I was fortunate enough to be able to race and I'm so proud of what we, as a team, were able to achieve together."
This year's winners will be announced in May as part of a virtual event.
Full list of nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) Athletics
Armand Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics
Lewis Hamilton (GB) Formula 1
LeBron James (USA) Basketball
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) Cycling
Federica Brignone (Italy) Skiing
Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) Athletics
Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis
Wendie Renard (France) Football
Breanna Stewart (USA) Basketball
Team of the Year
Argentina Men's Rugby Team
Bayern Munich (Germany) Football
Kansas City Chiefs (USA) American Football
Liverpool (GB) Football
Los Angeles Lakers (USA) Basketball
Mercedes Formula 1 team (Germany)
Breakthrough of the Year
Ansu Fati (Spain) Football
Patrick Mahomes (USA) American Football
Joan Mir (Spain) Motorcycling
Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) Cycling
Iga Swiatek (Poland) Tennis
Dominic Thiem (Austria) Tennis
Comeback of the Year Award
Daniel Bard (USA) Baseball
Kento Momota (Japan) Badminton
Alex Morgan (USA) Football
Max Parrot (Canada) Snowboarding
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Skiing
Alex Smith (USA) American Football
Sport for Good Award
Boxgirls Kenya Boxing
Fundacion Colombianitos (Colombia) Football & Rugby
Kickformore (Germany) Football