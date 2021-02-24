Last updated on .From the section Sport

Liverpool won the title last season but are struggling during the 2020-21 campaign

Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool are among the nominees for the 2021 Laureus World Sport Awards.

Briton Hamilton is up for the Sportsman of the Year award, having won a seventh Formula 1 drivers' crown in 2020.

Liverpool won their first league title since 1990 last year and, along with Champions League winners Bayern Munich, are on the team of the year shortlist.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who recently won the Australian Open, is on the Sportswoman of the Year shortlist.

Hamilton was the joint winner, along with Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, of the men's award last year when the continuing global coronavirus pandemic started.

"It's hard to believe just how much has changed - 2020 was a difficult year for so many people, for many different reasons and of course the world of sport was hugely affected," said Mercedes driver Hamilton.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to race and I'm so proud of what we, as a team, were able to achieve together."

This year's winners will be announced in May as part of a virtual event.

Full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) Athletics

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics

Lewis Hamilton (GB) Formula 1

LeBron James (USA) Basketball

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) Cycling

Federica Brignone (Italy) Skiing

Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) Athletics

Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis

Wendie Renard (France) Football

Breanna Stewart (USA) Basketball

Team of the Year

Argentina Men's Rugby Team

Bayern Munich (Germany) Football

Kansas City Chiefs (USA) American Football

Liverpool (GB) Football

Los Angeles Lakers (USA) Basketball

Mercedes Formula 1 team (Germany)

Breakthrough of the Year

Ansu Fati (Spain) Football

Patrick Mahomes (USA) American Football

Joan Mir (Spain) Motorcycling

Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) Cycling

Iga Swiatek (Poland) Tennis

Dominic Thiem (Austria) Tennis

Comeback of the Year Award

Daniel Bard (USA) Baseball

Kento Momota (Japan) Badminton

Alex Morgan (USA) Football

Max Parrot (Canada) Snowboarding

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Skiing

Alex Smith (USA) American Football

Sport for Good Award

Boxgirls Kenya Boxing

Fundacion Colombianitos (Colombia) Football & Rugby

Kickformore (Germany) Football