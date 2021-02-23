Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's future at Serie A champions Juventus is uncertain and the 27-year-old could be sold this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those monitoring Dybala's situation. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Eurosport) external-link

Blues owner Roman Abramovich will give Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel £260m to spend in the next transfer window, regardless of whether the club qualifies for the Champions League. (Tutto Mercato, via Star) external-link

West Ham will only listen to offers in excess of £100m for 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United could be given the chance to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's 25-year-old Portugal striker Andre Silva in the summer transfer window. (Sun) external-link

United will only move for Silva if they decide not to extend the contract of Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34. (Metro) external-link

I'll be remembered 'for good reasons' Jose Mourinho believes he will be remembered at Tottenham "for the good reasons and not for the bad reasons"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made an approach for Monaco's French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19, last summer. (Mirror) external-link

Badiashile says he does not regret rejecting United. (RMC Sport, via Independent) external-link

Fiorentina's Serbia centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, 23, is Borussia Dortmund's number one defensive target. (Sky Sports Germany - in German) external-link

Manchester United are also interested in signing Milenkovic. (Express) external-link

Arsenal will listen to offers for English midfielder Reiss Nelson, 21, at the end of the season. (CBS, via Mirror) external-link

The Gunners are in talks with their English youth international Miguel Azeez, 18, over a new long-term deal. (Sun) external-link