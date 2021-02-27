Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City are in advanced talks over a new deal with 23-year-old England midfielder Harvey Barnes, who has been watched by Liverpool and Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are lining up Rangers boss and former Reds captain Steven Gerrard to replace manager Jurgen Klopp, who could be tempted to become Germany's manager if the job becomes available. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United will have to pay Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani £1.75m if they do not trigger the option of a further year to the 34-year-old's deal with them. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's uneasy relationship with agent Mino Raiola will not prevent the club from trying to sign his 20-year-old client, Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, says he held talks with Barcelona but that they are "in the past" and he is going to sign a contract extension with Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal) external-link

Man City secure 20th straight win Will Pep Guardiola's side win the quadruple?

Real Madrid will be open to offers for France defender Raphael Varane, 27, in the summer if talks over extending his contract beyond 2022 do not work out. (AS, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid believe 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odergaard, who is on loan at Arsenal, has a big part to play for them in the future. (Marca) external-link

Everton are monitoring 19-year-old Senegal forward Abdallah Sima, who plays for Slavia Prague. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers are among a number of clubs interested in 19-year-old Wigan and Scotland Under-19 striker Kyle Joseph, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Tottenham do not plan to offer United States centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Bournemouth, a new contract beyond the end of the 23-year-old's current deal, which runs out in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus are looking at signing Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, and 26-year-old Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is on loan at Marseille from Napoli. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link