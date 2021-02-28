Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham says he "aspires" to bring in players such as Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 33,and Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, to the Major League Soccer club. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich have made a 45m euro (£39m) offer for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Caught Offside) external-link

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini wants to hold talks with Chelsea about the £26m option to turn 23-year-old England centre-back Fikayo Tomori's loan to the Serie A side into a permanent move as they feel it is "very high". (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid have joined Manchester City and Juventus in showing an interest in Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Egypt forward Mohamed Salah "is a very important player" for the club and he hopes the 28-year-old "will be that for a very long time". (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Burnley and Newcastle United are monitoring Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares, with Italian side Napoli also interested in the 21-year-old Benfica player. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says the Goodison Park outfit signed French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 28, from Watford on the back of a suggestion from the club's director of football, Marcel Brands. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy is keen on signing Scottish striker Jordan Rhodes in the summer when the 31-year-old's contract runs out at Sheffield Wednesday. (Sun) external-link

Blackburn Rovers want £25m for 24-year-old English striker Adam Armstrong, whose contract runs until summer 2022. (Mail) external-link

Carlisle get £10,000 every time Manchester United pick Dean Henderson, 23, as part of the deal the League Two club negotiated when they sold the English keeper to the Old Trafford club when he was 14. (Sun) external-link