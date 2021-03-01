Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Britain is ready to offer to host the whole European Championship this summer, says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also set to announce funding for a joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup. (Sun) external-link

West Ham hope to sign striker Tammy Abraham, 23, from Chelsea in the summer, with two other English players, Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, 21, and Brentford's Ivan Toney, 24, also on their list of goalscoring options. (Star) external-link

Reading's English left-back Omar Richards, 23, will join Bayern Munich on a four-year deal this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29, looks set to leave Arsenal this summer. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United can no longer attract the world's best players, says the club's former striker Andy Cole. The 49-year-old adds that United could miss out on Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Mirror) external-link

This summer could be "now or never" for England striker Harry Kane, 27, if he wants to leave Tottenham to take the next step in his career, says former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy. (Talksport) external-link

English defender Gary Cahill, 35, says he has no concerns about his future at Crystal Palace despite being out of contract this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 20, might leave Leeds if they do not keep improving, says former midfielder Danny Mills. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 28, was not on his own summer recruitment list last year. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 20, will join Barcelona in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Leicester City could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Aston Villa for Celtic's former France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson, 26, says there was interest from Leeds United last summer before the Frenchman decided to move to Villa Park in January. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 22, says he wants to stay at Bramall Lane next season - even if they are relegated - after West Ham were linked with a move for the England Under-21 international. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott, 23, has travelled to the US to try to win a move to FC Cincinnati. He has played for England, the Republic of Ireland and the US at youth level. (Sun) external-link