Prize money in sport - BBC Sport study

BBC Sport has carried out a global study into prize money in sport.

It is the third time the research has been conducted and we contacted 48 sports, with the previous studies published in 2014 and 2017.

The prize money for 2021 was converted to pounds sterling on 3 March, 2021.

Data collected and figures quoted for 2014 and 2017 were those gathered by BBC Sport for the studies published in those respective years, and therefore reflect currency exchange rates and responses received at the time.

Figures for 2019 have been included to highlight any impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport Event Governing body Men latest figures (£) Women latest figures (£) Men in 2019 (£) Women in 2019 (£) Men in 2017 (£) Women in 2017 (£) Men in 2014 (£) Women in 2014 (£) Archery WC (stage) World Archery 2,342 2,342 1,562 1,562 1,500 1,500 1,300 1,300 WC (final) World Archery 18,736 18,736 15,614 15,614 15,000 15,000 13,000 13,000 Athletics Diamond League (stage) World Athletics 17,914 17,914 7,155 7,155 7,752 7,752 6,300 6,300 Diamond League (final) World Athletics 21,464 21,464 35,772 35,772 38,760 38,760 World Champs World Athletics 42,926 42,926 42,926 42,926 46,512 46,512 38,000 38,000 Indoor World Champs World Athletics 28,621 28,621 28,621 28,621 31,008 31,008 25,000 25,000 Para-athletics World Champs IPC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Badminton World Tour (singles) BWF 85,855 85,855 85,855 85,855 62,016 62,016 50,000 50,000 Basketball NBA/WNBA Eastern Conference/Western Conference NBA/WNBA 420,559 0 391,314 0 New to study New to study New to study New to study NBA/WNBA Eastern Conference/Western Conference finals NBA/WNBA 488,775 N/A 455,065 N/A New to study New to study New to study New to study NBA/WNBA Finals NBA/WNBA 2,952,018 97,544 2,748,829 94,735 New to study New to study New to study New to study Biathlon World Champs IBU 21,593 21,593 21,593 21,593 11,349 11,349 Bobsleigh World Cup (Two man/two woman) IBSF 17,308 17,308 17,308 17,308 New to study New to study New to study New to study World Cup (Four man) IBSF 17,308 17,308 17,308 17,308 New to study New to study New to study New to study World Champs (Two man/two woman) IBSF 4,327 4,327 4,327 4,327 New to study New to study New to study New to study World Champs (four man) IBSF 8,653 8,653 8,653 8,653 New to study New to study New to study New to study Bowls Indoor World Championships (Singles) World Tour Bowls 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 No response No response 55,000 55,000 Indoor World Championships (Pairs) World Tour Bowls 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 No response No response 5,000 5,000 World Ladies Matchplay World Tour Bowls N/A 4,000 N/A 5,000 No response No response 5,000 Canoeing Slalom World Cup/World Ranking (Overall) ICF 3,460 3,460 3,460 3,460 4,000 4,000 2,700 2,700 Slalom World Champs ICF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sprint World Cup/World Ranking (Overall) ICF 3,460 3,460 3,460 3,460 4,000 4,000 0 0 Sprint World Champs ICF 0 0 0 0 New to study New to study New to study New to study Cliff Diving World Series Red Bull 6,126 6,126 6,126 4,670 13,968 6,548 12,700 3,100 Climbing World Cup (stage) IFSC 3,319 3,319 3,450 3,450 3,160 3,160 2,500 2,500 World Champs IFSC 3,319 3,319 3,450 3,450 3,160 3,160 2,500 2,500 Para-climbing World Champs IFSC 0 0 0 0 No response No response 600 600 Cricket BBL/WBBL CA 89,588 89,588 143,901 143,901 New to study New to study New to study New to study World T20 ICC TBC (2021) 716,635 N/A N/A 1.39m 690,000 44,000 The Hundred ECB 150,000 150,000 N/A N/A New to study New to study New to study New to study World Cup ICC N/A N/A 2.9m N/A 3.1m 470,500 2.5m 47,000 Cycling BMX - World Champs (Final) UCI 6,914 6,914 4,322 4,322 4,365 4,365 3,200 3,200 BMX - Supercross World Cup (Overall) UCI 8,646 8,646 8,646 8,646 8,730 8,730 4,800 3,200 Cyclo-cross - World Champs UCI 4,322 4,322 4,322 4,322 3,201 3,201 2,900 2,900 Cyclo-cross - World Cup (overall) UCI 25,895 25,895 25,895 25,895 26,190 17,460 24,000 9,500 Mountain Bike - World Champs (Cross-Country Olympic) UCI 6,914 6,914 4,322 4,322 New to study New to study New to study New to study Mountain Bike - World Cup (Cross-Country Olympic - Overall) UCI 8,646 8,646 8,646 8,646 New to study New to study New to study New to study Road - World Champs (Individual) UCI 6,914 6,914 6,700 6,700 6,693 6,693 6,000 6,000 Road - World Tour (One Day Race) UCI 6,495 1,327 No response No response 17,460 983 4,600 300 Road - World Tour (Stage) UCI 3,125 635 No response No response 3,492 469 2,400 220 Road - Tour of Britain/Women's Tour (Stage) UCI TBC TBC 3,125 3,125 New to study New to study New to study New to study Road - Tour of Britain/Women's Tour (Overall) UCI TBC TBC 12,499 12,499 12,687 2,633 2,900 1,200 Para-cycling - Road World Championships UCI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Track - World Champs (Individual Olympic) UCI 6,914 6,914 2,701 2,701 2,728 2,728 2,500 2,500 Track - World Cup (Individual Olympic) UCI 540 540 540 540 546 546 500 500 Para-cycling -Track World Championships UCI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trials - Urban World Champs UCI 4,322 4,322 8,646 8,646 1,455 1,455 1,300 1,300 Darts World Champs PDC 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 350,000 N/A 250,000 Diving World Series (overall) Fina 21,488 21,488 21,488 21,488 23,256 23,256 18,800 18,800 World Series (stage) Fina 3,581 3,581 3,581 3,581 4,651 4,651 3,100 3,100 World Champs Fina TBC (2022) TBC (2022) 14,316 14,316 15,504 15,504 9,400 9,400 Equestrian Dressage World Cup final FEI TBC TBC 57,870 57,870 196,428 196,428 50,000 Jumping World Cup final FEI TBC TBC 148,961 148,961 150,595 150,595 187,000 Football World Cup Fifa TBC (2022) TBC (2023) 27.2m (2018) 2.9m 35m 2m 22m 630,000 Euros Uefa 8.6m TBC (2022) N/A N/A New to study New to study New to study New to study Champions League Uefa 16.4m 129,600 16.4m 215,966 13.5m 219,920 8.3m 199,000 FA Cup FA 1.8m 25,000 3.6m 25,000 1.8m 25,000 1.8m 5,000 League Cup EFL/FA 1.4m 6,500 1.6m 6,500 New to study New to study New to study New to study Premier League/WSL Premier League/FA 35.5m 100,000 38.4m 0 38m 0 24m 0 Championship/Women's Championship EFL/FA 8.7m 0 7.9m 0 New to study New to study New to study New to study Blind 5-a-side World Champs IBSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CP 7-a-side World Champs IFCPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Goalball World Champs IBSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Golf PGA Championship PGA/LPGA 1.4m 462,326 1.4m 414,024 894,054 525,000 1.1m 212,000 US Open USGA 1.6m 716,605 1.6m 716,605 1.8m 900,000 1m 452,000 The Open R&A TBC TBC 1.9m 483,924 1.17m 487,500 975,000 298,000 Gymnastics Artistic World Champs (Individual AA) FIG 3,904 3,904 3,904 3,904 4,053 4,053 3,300 3,300 Rhythmic World Champs (Individual AA) FIG N/A 3,904 N/A 3,904 N/A 4,053 Trampoline World Champs (Individual) FIG 2,342 2,342 2,342 2,342 2,432 2,432 Handball World Champs IHF 71,615 71,615 71,615 71,615 No response No response 63,000 63,000 Hockey Pro League FIH TBC TBC 178,969 178,969 New to study New to study New to study New to study Horse Racing Grand National BHA 375,000 (projected for 2021) 375,000 (projected for 2021) 500,000 500,000 561,300 561,300 561,300 561,300 The Derby BHA 850,650 (projected for 2021) 850,650 (projected for 2021) 921,538 921,538 921,538 921,538 782,598 782,598 Judo World Champs (individual) IJF 18,613 18,613 18,613 18,613 19,380 19,380 N/A N/A Grand Slam IJF 3,582 3,582 3,582 3,582 3,876 3,876 N/A N/A Para-judo World Champs IBSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Luge World Champs (singles) FIL 1,726 1,726 1,726 1,726 No response No response Marathon Boston Boston Athletic Association 107,389 107,389 107,389 107,389 116,280 116,280 94,000 94,000 Boston (wheelchair) Boston Athletic Association 17,905 17,905 17,905 17,905 15,504 15,504 9,400 9,400 Dubai Dubai Marathon 71,600 71,600 71,600 71,600 155,040 155,040 126,000 126,000 Dubai (wheelchair) Dubai Marathon 4,875 4,875 4,875 4,875 4,215 4,215 N/A N/A London London Marathon Events 21,477 21,477 39,376 39,376 42,636 42,636 35,000 35,000 London (wheelchair) London Marathon Events 14,315 14,315 17,905 17,905 15,504 15,504 9,400 9,400 New York New York Road Runners TBC TBC 71,600 71,600 77,520 77,520 63,000 63,000 New York (wheelchair) New York Road Runners TBC TBC 17,905 17,905 11,628 11,628 9,400 9,400 Modern Pentathlon World Cup UIPM 4,297 4,297 4,297 4,297 N/A N/A 3,800 3,800 World Champs UIPM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rugby League World Cup RLIF TBC TBC N/A N/A No response No response Wheelchair World Cup RLIF TBC TBC N/A N/A 0 0 N/A N/A Skating Figure skating - World Champs (individual) ISU 45,816 45,816 45,816 45,816 45,000 45,000 36,000 36,000 Figure skating - World Champs (pairs) ISU 64,461 64,461 64,461 64,461 67,500 67,500 54,000 54,000 Figure skating - World Champs (ice dance) ISU 64,461 64,461 64,461 64,461 67,500 67,500 54,000 54,000 Speed skating - Allround World Champs ISU 15,763 15,763 15,763 15,763 15,504 15,504 12,500 12,500 Speed skating - World Sprint Champs ISU 9,318 9,318 9,318 9,318 New to study New to study New to study New to study Short track speed skating - World Champs ISU 6,447 6,447 6,447 6,447 4,651 4,651 3,800 3,800 Short track speed skating - World Cup (overall) ISU 10,747 10,747 10,747 10,747 3,876 3,876 3,100 3,100 Skeleton World Champs IBSF 1,726 1,726 1,726 1,726 0 0 World Cup IBSF 4,318 4,318 4,318 4,318 New to study New to study New to study New to study Skiing Alpine skiing (all disciplines) - World Cup FIS 35,101 35,101 35,101 35,101 36,220 36,220 24,000 24,000 Para-Alpine skiing World Cup IPC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cross-country skiing - World Cup (overall) FIS 23,405 23,405 23,405 23,405 25,233 25,233 16,600 16,600 Cross-country skiing - Tour de Ski (overall) FIS 53,064 53,064 53,064 53,064 72,440 72,440 59,000 59,000 Freestyle skiing - Moguls World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 5,600 5,600 Freestyle skiing - Aerials World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 5,600 5,600 Freestyle skiing - Ski Cross World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 5,600 5,600 Freestyle skiing - Halfpipe World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 5,600 5,600 Freestyle skiing - Slopestyle World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 5,600 5,600 Ski jumping World Cup FIS 7,082 2,966 7,082 2,966 8,049 2,415 6,600 2,000 World Para Snow Sports Champs IPC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Snooker World Champs WLBSA 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 375,000 N/A 300,000 N/A Women's World Champs WLBSL N/A TBC N/A 6,000 N/A 5,000 N/A 1,500 Snowboarding Halfpipe World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 7,400 7,400 Snowboard GS World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 7,400 7,400 Snowboard Cross World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 7,400 7,400 Slopestyle World Cup FIS 8,780 8,780 8,780 8,780 9,055 9,055 7,400 7,400 Squash World Champs PSA 52,003 (projected for 2021) 52,003 (projected for 2021) 52,003 52,003 37,210 37,210 28,600 12,300 Surfing World Surf League Championship Tour ASP 50,164 50,164 71,664 71,664 77,520 46,512 62,700 37,600 Swimming World Cup Series (stage) Fina TBC TBC 1,075 1,075 1,162 1,162 940 940 World Cup Series (overall) Fina TBC TBC 107,395 107,395 77,520 77,520 63,000 63,000 World Champs Fina TBC (2022) TBC (2022) 14,327 14,327 15,504 15,504 9,400 9,400 Para-swimming World Champs IPC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Open water World Champs Fina TBC TBC 14,327 14,327 15,504 15,504 9,400 9,400 Synchronised swimming World Champs (solo & duet) Fina N/A TBC N/A 14,327 N/A 15,504 N/A 18,800 World Champs (team) Fina N/A TBC N/A 35,821 N/A 38,760 N/A 0 Table tennis World Tour Grand Finals (singles) ITTF 129,009 129,009 71,664 71,664 77,520 77,520 63,000 63,000 World Tour Grand Finals (doubles) ITTF 35,821 35,821 10,034 10,034 12,403 12,403 25,000 25,000 World Champs ITTF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Para-table tennis World Champs ITTF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taekwondo Grand Prix final WTF 4,298 4,298 4,298 4,298 4,651 4,651 3,100 3,100 World Champs WTF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennis Australian Open (singles) TA 1.5m 1.5m 2.3m 2.3m 2.2m 2.2m 1.5m 1.5m Australian Open (wheelchair singles) TA No response No response No response No response French Open (singles) FFT 1.4m 1.4m 2m 2m 1.8m 1.8m 1.3m 1.3m French Open (wheelchair singles) FFT 45,795 45,795 45,795 45,795 27,132 27,132 17,500 17,500 US Open (singles) USTA 2.2m 2.2m 2.8m 2.8m 2.7m 2.7m 1.9m 1.9m US Open (wheelchair singles) USTA 20,676 20,676 24,122 24,122 6,800 6,800 Wimbledon (singles) AELTC N/A N/A 2.4m 2.4m 1.9m 1.9m 1.8m 1.8m Wimbledon (wheelchair singles) AELTC N/A N/A 46,000 46,000 25,000 25,000 12,000 12,000 Triathlon World Triathlon Series Grand Final ITU 21,527 21,527 21,527 21,527 23,256 23,256 18,800 18,800 World Triathlon Series mixed team relay ITU 17,941 17,941 17,941 17,941 13,566 13,566 11,000 Para-triathlon World Champs ITU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ironman World Champs Ironman 89,704 89,704 86,110 86,110 120,000 120,000 75,000 75,000 Ironman 70.3 Ironman 35,821 35,821 32,291 32,291 45,000 45,000 N/A N/A Volleyball Beach - World Tour Final FIVB 107,645 107,645 28,671 28,671 77,520 77,520 N/A N/A Beach - World Champs FIVB 43,058 43,058 43,058 43,058 46,512 46,512 37,600 37,600 Indoor - World Champs FIVB TBC (2022) TBC (2022) 143,517 (2018) 143,517 (2018) 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Water polo World Champs Fina TBC (2022) TBC (2022) 57,313 57,313 62,016 62,016 37,600 37,600 Wrestling Ranking Series UWW 7,168 7,168 2,172 2,172 New to study New to study New to study New to study

Latest figures denotes the most up to date figures provided to the BBC, and are either 2020 or 2021 depending on when events were held.

Where figures are stated as TBC, prize money has not yet been confirmed for 2021 events (or 2022 where stated).

In horse racing, equestrian and wheelchair rugby league, men and women compete alongside each other, and in darts, snooker and bowls women can compete in the main World Championships if they qualify.

A number of sports do not pay any prize money and these include netball, rugby union, rowing, sailing, shooting, weightlifting and wrestling.

All data collected by BBC Sport's Henry Ditchfield.