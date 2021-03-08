Prize money in sport - BBC Sport study
BBC Sport has carried out a global study into prize money in sport.
It is the third time the research has been conducted and we contacted 48 sports, with the previous studies published in 2014 and 2017.
The prize money for 2021 was converted to pounds sterling on 3 March, 2021.
Data collected and figures quoted for 2014 and 2017 were those gathered by BBC Sport for the studies published in those respective years, and therefore reflect currency exchange rates and responses received at the time.
Figures for 2019 have been included to highlight any impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
|Sport
|Event
|Governing body
|Men latest figures (£)
|Women latest figures (£)
|Men in 2019 (£)
|Women in 2019 (£)
|Men in 2017 (£)
|Women in 2017 (£)
|Men in 2014 (£)
|Women in 2014 (£)
|Archery
|WC (stage)
|World Archery
|2,342
|2,342
|1,562
|1,562
|1,500
|1,500
|1,300
|1,300
|WC (final)
|World Archery
|18,736
|18,736
|15,614
|15,614
|15,000
|15,000
|13,000
|13,000
|Athletics
|Diamond League (stage)
|World Athletics
|17,914
|17,914
|7,155
|7,155
|7,752
|7,752
|6,300
|6,300
|Diamond League (final)
|World Athletics
|21,464
|21,464
|35,772
|35,772
|38,760
|38,760
|World Champs
|World Athletics
|42,926
|42,926
|42,926
|42,926
|46,512
|46,512
|38,000
|38,000
|Indoor World Champs
|World Athletics
|28,621
|28,621
|28,621
|28,621
|31,008
|31,008
|25,000
|25,000
|Para-athletics World Champs
|IPC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Badminton
|World Tour (singles)
|BWF
|85,855
|85,855
|85,855
|85,855
|62,016
|62,016
|50,000
|50,000
|Basketball
|NBA/WNBA Eastern Conference/Western Conference
|NBA/WNBA
|420,559
|0
|391,314
|0
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|NBA/WNBA Eastern Conference/Western Conference finals
|NBA/WNBA
|488,775
|N/A
|455,065
|N/A
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|NBA/WNBA Finals
|NBA/WNBA
|2,952,018
|97,544
|2,748,829
|94,735
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Biathlon
|World Champs
|IBU
|21,593
|21,593
|21,593
|21,593
|11,349
|11,349
|Bobsleigh
|World Cup (Two man/two woman)
|IBSF
|17,308
|17,308
|17,308
|17,308
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|World Cup (Four man)
|IBSF
|17,308
|17,308
|17,308
|17,308
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|World Champs (Two man/two woman)
|IBSF
|4,327
|4,327
|4,327
|4,327
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|World Champs (four man)
|IBSF
|8,653
|8,653
|8,653
|8,653
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Bowls
|Indoor World Championships (Singles)
|World Tour Bowls
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|No response
|No response
|55,000
|55,000
|Indoor World Championships (Pairs)
|World Tour Bowls
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|No response
|No response
|5,000
|5,000
|World Ladies Matchplay
|World Tour Bowls
|N/A
|4,000
|N/A
|5,000
|No response
|No response
|5,000
|Canoeing
|Slalom World Cup/World Ranking (Overall)
|ICF
|3,460
|3,460
|3,460
|3,460
|4,000
|4,000
|2,700
|2,700
|Slalom World Champs
|ICF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprint World Cup/World Ranking (Overall)
|ICF
|3,460
|3,460
|3,460
|3,460
|4,000
|4,000
|0
|0
|Sprint World Champs
|ICF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Cliff Diving
|World Series
|Red Bull
|6,126
|6,126
|6,126
|4,670
|13,968
|6,548
|12,700
|3,100
|Climbing
|World Cup (stage)
|IFSC
|3,319
|3,319
|3,450
|3,450
|3,160
|3,160
|2,500
|2,500
|World Champs
|IFSC
|3,319
|3,319
|3,450
|3,450
|3,160
|3,160
|2,500
|2,500
|Para-climbing World Champs
|IFSC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No response
|No response
|600
|600
|Cricket
|BBL/WBBL
|CA
|89,588
|89,588
|143,901
|143,901
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|World T20
|ICC
|TBC (2021)
|716,635
|N/A
|N/A
|1.39m
|690,000
|44,000
|The Hundred
|ECB
|150,000
|150,000
|N/A
|N/A
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|World Cup
|ICC
|N/A
|N/A
|2.9m
|N/A
|3.1m
|470,500
|2.5m
|47,000
|Cycling
|BMX - World Champs (Final)
|UCI
|6,914
|6,914
|4,322
|4,322
|4,365
|4,365
|3,200
|3,200
|BMX - Supercross World Cup (Overall)
|UCI
|8,646
|8,646
|8,646
|8,646
|8,730
|8,730
|4,800
|3,200
|Cyclo-cross - World Champs
|UCI
|4,322
|4,322
|4,322
|4,322
|3,201
|3,201
|2,900
|2,900
|Cyclo-cross - World Cup (overall)
|UCI
|25,895
|25,895
|25,895
|25,895
|26,190
|17,460
|24,000
|9,500
|Mountain Bike - World Champs (Cross-Country Olympic)
|UCI
|6,914
|6,914
|4,322
|4,322
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Mountain Bike - World Cup (Cross-Country Olympic - Overall)
|UCI
|8,646
|8,646
|8,646
|8,646
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Road - World Champs (Individual)
|UCI
|6,914
|6,914
|6,700
|6,700
|6,693
|6,693
|6,000
|6,000
|Road - World Tour (One Day Race)
|UCI
|6,495
|1,327
|No response
|No response
|17,460
|983
|4,600
|300
|Road - World Tour (Stage)
|UCI
|3,125
|635
|No response
|No response
|3,492
|469
|2,400
|220
|Road - Tour of Britain/Women's Tour (Stage)
|UCI
|TBC
|TBC
|3,125
|3,125
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Road - Tour of Britain/Women's Tour (Overall)
|UCI
|TBC
|TBC
|12,499
|12,499
|12,687
|2,633
|2,900
|1,200
|Para-cycling - Road World Championships
|UCI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Track - World Champs (Individual Olympic)
|UCI
|6,914
|6,914
|2,701
|2,701
|2,728
|2,728
|2,500
|2,500
|Track - World Cup (Individual Olympic)
|UCI
|540
|540
|540
|540
|546
|546
|500
|500
|Para-cycling -Track World Championships
|UCI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trials - Urban World Champs
|UCI
|4,322
|4,322
|8,646
|8,646
|1,455
|1,455
|1,300
|1,300
|Darts
|World Champs
|PDC
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|350,000
|N/A
|250,000
|Diving
|World Series (overall)
|Fina
|21,488
|21,488
|21,488
|21,488
|23,256
|23,256
|18,800
|18,800
|World Series (stage)
|Fina
|3,581
|3,581
|3,581
|3,581
|4,651
|4,651
|3,100
|3,100
|World Champs
|Fina
|TBC (2022)
|TBC (2022)
|14,316
|14,316
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|Equestrian
|Dressage World Cup final
|FEI
|TBC
|TBC
|57,870
|57,870
|196,428
|196,428
|50,000
|Jumping World Cup final
|FEI
|TBC
|TBC
|148,961
|148,961
|150,595
|150,595
|187,000
|Football
|World Cup
|Fifa
|TBC (2022)
|TBC (2023)
|27.2m (2018)
|2.9m
|35m
|2m
|22m
|630,000
|Euros
|Uefa
|8.6m
|TBC (2022)
|N/A
|N/A
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Champions League
|Uefa
|16.4m
|129,600
|16.4m
|215,966
|13.5m
|219,920
|8.3m
|199,000
|FA Cup
|FA
|1.8m
|25,000
|3.6m
|25,000
|1.8m
|25,000
|1.8m
|5,000
|League Cup
|EFL/FA
|1.4m
|6,500
|1.6m
|6,500
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Premier League/WSL
|Premier League/FA
|35.5m
|100,000
|38.4m
|0
|38m
|0
|24m
|0
|Championship/Women's Championship
|EFL/FA
|8.7m
|0
|7.9m
|0
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Blind 5-a-side World Champs
|IBSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CP 7-a-side World Champs
|IFCPF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goalball
|World Champs
|IBSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Golf
|PGA Championship
|PGA/LPGA
|1.4m
|462,326
|1.4m
|414,024
|894,054
|525,000
|1.1m
|212,000
|US Open
|USGA
|1.6m
|716,605
|1.6m
|716,605
|1.8m
|900,000
|1m
|452,000
|The Open
|R&A
|TBC
|TBC
|1.9m
|483,924
|1.17m
|487,500
|975,000
|298,000
|Gymnastics
|Artistic World Champs (Individual AA)
|FIG
|3,904
|3,904
|3,904
|3,904
|4,053
|4,053
|3,300
|3,300
|Rhythmic World Champs (Individual AA)
|FIG
|N/A
|3,904
|N/A
|3,904
|N/A
|4,053
|Trampoline World Champs (Individual)
|FIG
|2,342
|2,342
|2,342
|2,342
|2,432
|2,432
|Handball
|World Champs
|IHF
|71,615
|71,615
|71,615
|71,615
|No response
|No response
|63,000
|63,000
|Hockey
|Pro League
|FIH
|TBC
|TBC
|178,969
|178,969
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Horse Racing
|Grand National
|BHA
|375,000 (projected for 2021)
|375,000 (projected for 2021)
|500,000
|500,000
|561,300
|561,300
|561,300
|561,300
|The Derby
|BHA
|850,650 (projected for 2021)
|850,650 (projected for 2021)
|921,538
|921,538
|921,538
|921,538
|782,598
|782,598
|Judo
|World Champs (individual)
|IJF
|18,613
|18,613
|18,613
|18,613
|19,380
|19,380
|N/A
|N/A
|Grand Slam
|IJF
|3,582
|3,582
|3,582
|3,582
|3,876
|3,876
|N/A
|N/A
|Para-judo World Champs
|IBSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luge
|World Champs (singles)
|FIL
|1,726
|1,726
|1,726
|1,726
|No response
|No response
|Marathon
|Boston
|Boston Athletic Association
|107,389
|107,389
|107,389
|107,389
|116,280
|116,280
|94,000
|94,000
|Boston (wheelchair)
|Boston Athletic Association
|17,905
|17,905
|17,905
|17,905
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|Dubai
|Dubai Marathon
|71,600
|71,600
|71,600
|71,600
|155,040
|155,040
|126,000
|126,000
|Dubai (wheelchair)
|Dubai Marathon
|4,875
|4,875
|4,875
|4,875
|4,215
|4,215
|N/A
|N/A
|London
|London Marathon Events
|21,477
|21,477
|39,376
|39,376
|42,636
|42,636
|35,000
|35,000
|London (wheelchair)
|London Marathon Events
|14,315
|14,315
|17,905
|17,905
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|New York
|New York Road Runners
|TBC
|TBC
|71,600
|71,600
|77,520
|77,520
|63,000
|63,000
|New York (wheelchair)
|New York Road Runners
|TBC
|TBC
|17,905
|17,905
|11,628
|11,628
|9,400
|9,400
|Modern Pentathlon
|World Cup
|UIPM
|4,297
|4,297
|4,297
|4,297
|N/A
|N/A
|3,800
|3,800
|World Champs
|UIPM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rugby League
|World Cup
|RLIF
|TBC
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|No response
|No response
|Wheelchair World Cup
|RLIF
|TBC
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|0
|0
|N/A
|N/A
|Skating
|Figure skating - World Champs (individual)
|ISU
|45,816
|45,816
|45,816
|45,816
|45,000
|45,000
|36,000
|36,000
|Figure skating - World Champs (pairs)
|ISU
|64,461
|64,461
|64,461
|64,461
|67,500
|67,500
|54,000
|54,000
|Figure skating - World Champs (ice dance)
|ISU
|64,461
|64,461
|64,461
|64,461
|67,500
|67,500
|54,000
|54,000
|Speed skating - Allround World Champs
|ISU
|15,763
|15,763
|15,763
|15,763
|15,504
|15,504
|12,500
|12,500
|Speed skating - World Sprint Champs
|ISU
|9,318
|9,318
|9,318
|9,318
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Short track speed skating - World Champs
|ISU
|6,447
|6,447
|6,447
|6,447
|4,651
|4,651
|3,800
|3,800
|Short track speed skating - World Cup (overall)
|ISU
|10,747
|10,747
|10,747
|10,747
|3,876
|3,876
|3,100
|3,100
|Skeleton
|World Champs
|IBSF
|1,726
|1,726
|1,726
|1,726
|0
|0
|World Cup
|IBSF
|4,318
|4,318
|4,318
|4,318
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|Skiing
|Alpine skiing (all disciplines) - World Cup
|FIS
|35,101
|35,101
|35,101
|35,101
|36,220
|36,220
|24,000
|24,000
|Para-Alpine skiing World Cup
|IPC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cross-country skiing - World Cup (overall)
|FIS
|23,405
|23,405
|23,405
|23,405
|25,233
|25,233
|16,600
|16,600
|Cross-country skiing - Tour de Ski (overall)
|FIS
|53,064
|53,064
|53,064
|53,064
|72,440
|72,440
|59,000
|59,000
|Freestyle skiing - Moguls World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Freestyle skiing - Aerials World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Freestyle skiing - Ski Cross World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Freestyle skiing - Halfpipe World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Freestyle skiing - Slopestyle World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Ski jumping World Cup
|FIS
|7,082
|2,966
|7,082
|2,966
|8,049
|2,415
|6,600
|2,000
|World Para Snow Sports Champs
|IPC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Snooker
|World Champs
|WLBSA
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|375,000
|N/A
|300,000
|N/A
|Women's World Champs
|WLBSL
|N/A
|TBC
|N/A
|6,000
|N/A
|5,000
|N/A
|1,500
|Snowboarding
|Halfpipe World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Snowboard GS World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Snowboard Cross World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Slopestyle World Cup
|FIS
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|8,780
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Squash
|World Champs
|PSA
|52,003 (projected for 2021)
|52,003 (projected for 2021)
|52,003
|52,003
|37,210
|37,210
|28,600
|12,300
|Surfing
|World Surf League Championship Tour
|ASP
|50,164
|50,164
|71,664
|71,664
|77,520
|46,512
|62,700
|37,600
|Swimming
|World Cup Series (stage)
|Fina
|TBC
|TBC
|1,075
|1,075
|1,162
|1,162
|940
|940
|World Cup Series (overall)
|Fina
|TBC
|TBC
|107,395
|107,395
|77,520
|77,520
|63,000
|63,000
|World Champs
|Fina
|TBC (2022)
|TBC (2022)
|14,327
|14,327
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|Para-swimming World Champs
|IPC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Open water World Champs
|Fina
|TBC
|TBC
|14,327
|14,327
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|Synchronised swimming
|World Champs (solo & duet)
|Fina
|N/A
|TBC
|N/A
|14,327
|N/A
|15,504
|N/A
|18,800
|World Champs (team)
|Fina
|N/A
|TBC
|N/A
|35,821
|N/A
|38,760
|N/A
|0
|Table tennis
|World Tour Grand Finals (singles)
|ITTF
|129,009
|129,009
|71,664
|71,664
|77,520
|77,520
|63,000
|63,000
|World Tour Grand Finals (doubles)
|ITTF
|35,821
|35,821
|10,034
|10,034
|12,403
|12,403
|25,000
|25,000
|World Champs
|ITTF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Para-table tennis World Champs
|ITTF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taekwondo
|Grand Prix final
|WTF
|4,298
|4,298
|4,298
|4,298
|4,651
|4,651
|3,100
|3,100
|World Champs
|WTF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennis
|Australian Open (singles)
|TA
|1.5m
|1.5m
|2.3m
|2.3m
|2.2m
|2.2m
|1.5m
|1.5m
|Australian Open (wheelchair singles)
|TA
|No response
|No response
|No response
|No response
|French Open (singles)
|FFT
|1.4m
|1.4m
|2m
|2m
|1.8m
|1.8m
|1.3m
|1.3m
|French Open (wheelchair singles)
|FFT
|45,795
|45,795
|45,795
|45,795
|27,132
|27,132
|17,500
|17,500
|US Open (singles)
|USTA
|2.2m
|2.2m
|2.8m
|2.8m
|2.7m
|2.7m
|1.9m
|1.9m
|US Open (wheelchair singles)
|USTA
|20,676
|20,676
|24,122
|24,122
|6,800
|6,800
|Wimbledon (singles)
|AELTC
|N/A
|N/A
|2.4m
|2.4m
|1.9m
|1.9m
|1.8m
|1.8m
|Wimbledon (wheelchair singles)
|AELTC
|N/A
|N/A
|46,000
|46,000
|25,000
|25,000
|12,000
|12,000
|Triathlon
|World Triathlon Series Grand Final
|ITU
|21,527
|21,527
|21,527
|21,527
|23,256
|23,256
|18,800
|18,800
|World Triathlon Series mixed team relay
|ITU
|17,941
|17,941
|17,941
|17,941
|13,566
|13,566
|11,000
|Para-triathlon World Champs
|ITU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ironman World Champs
|Ironman
|89,704
|89,704
|86,110
|86,110
|120,000
|120,000
|75,000
|75,000
|Ironman 70.3
|Ironman
|35,821
|35,821
|32,291
|32,291
|45,000
|45,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Volleyball
|Beach - World Tour Final
|FIVB
|107,645
|107,645
|28,671
|28,671
|77,520
|77,520
|N/A
|N/A
|Beach - World Champs
|FIVB
|43,058
|43,058
|43,058
|43,058
|46,512
|46,512
|37,600
|37,600
|Indoor - World Champs
|FIVB
|TBC (2022)
|TBC (2022)
|143,517 (2018)
|143,517 (2018)
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|Water polo
|World Champs
|Fina
|TBC (2022)
|TBC (2022)
|57,313
|57,313
|62,016
|62,016
|37,600
|37,600
|Wrestling
|Ranking Series
|UWW
|7,168
|7,168
|2,172
|2,172
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
|New to study
Latest figures denotes the most up to date figures provided to the BBC, and are either 2020 or 2021 depending on when events were held.
Where figures are stated as TBC, prize money has not yet been confirmed for 2021 events (or 2022 where stated).
In horse racing, equestrian and wheelchair rugby league, men and women compete alongside each other, and in darts, snooker and bowls women can compete in the main World Championships if they qualify.
A number of sports do not pay any prize money and these include netball, rugby union, rowing, sailing, shooting, weightlifting and wrestling.
All data collected by BBC Sport's Henry Ditchfield.