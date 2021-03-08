Prize money in sport - BBC Sport study

Last updated on .From the section Sport

BBC Sport has carried out a global study into prize money in sport.

It is the third time the research has been conducted and we contacted 48 sports, with the previous studies published in 2014 and 2017.

The prize money for 2021 was converted to pounds sterling on 3 March, 2021.

Data collected and figures quoted for 2014 and 2017 were those gathered by BBC Sport for the studies published in those respective years, and therefore reflect currency exchange rates and responses received at the time.

Figures for 2019 have been included to highlight any impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SportEventGoverning bodyMen latest figures (£)Women latest figures (£)Men in 2019 (£)Women in 2019 (£)Men in 2017 (£)Women in 2017 (£)Men in 2014 (£)Women in 2014 (£)
ArcheryWC (stage)World Archery2,3422,3421,5621,5621,5001,5001,3001,300
WC (final)World Archery18,73618,73615,61415,61415,00015,00013,00013,000
AthleticsDiamond League (stage)World Athletics17,91417,9147,1557,1557,7527,7526,3006,300
Diamond League (final)World Athletics21,46421,46435,77235,77238,76038,760
World ChampsWorld Athletics42,92642,92642,92642,92646,51246,51238,00038,000
Indoor World ChampsWorld Athletics28,62128,62128,62128,62131,00831,00825,00025,000
Para-athletics World ChampsIPC00 000000
BadmintonWorld Tour (singles)BWF85,85585,85585,85585,85562,01662,01650,00050,000
BasketballNBA/WNBA Eastern Conference/Western ConferenceNBA/WNBA420,5590391,3140New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
NBA/WNBA Eastern Conference/Western Conference finalsNBA/WNBA488,775N/A455,065N/ANew to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
NBA/WNBA FinalsNBA/WNBA2,952,01897,5442,748,82994,735New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
BiathlonWorld ChampsIBU21,59321,59321,59321,59311,34911,349
BobsleighWorld Cup (Two man/two woman)IBSF17,30817,30817,30817,308New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
World Cup (Four man)IBSF17,30817,30817,30817,308New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
World Champs (Two man/two woman)IBSF4,3274,3274,3274,327New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
World Champs (four man)IBSF8,6538,6538,6538,653New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
BowlsIndoor World Championships (Singles)World Tour Bowls50,00050,00050,00050,000No responseNo response55,00055,000
Indoor World Championships (Pairs)World Tour Bowls5,0005,0005,0005,000No responseNo response5,0005,000
World Ladies MatchplayWorld Tour BowlsN/A4,000N/A5,000No responseNo response5,000
CanoeingSlalom World Cup/World Ranking (Overall)ICF3,4603,4603,4603,4604,0004,0002,7002,700
Slalom World ChampsICF00000000
Sprint World Cup/World Ranking (Overall)ICF3,4603,4603,4603,4604,0004,00000
Sprint World ChampsICF0000New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Cliff DivingWorld SeriesRed Bull6,1266,1266,1264,67013,9686,54812,7003,100
ClimbingWorld Cup (stage)IFSC3,3193,3193,4503,4503,1603,1602,5002,500
World ChampsIFSC3,3193,3193,4503,4503,1603,1602,5002,500
Para-climbing World ChampsIFSC0000No responseNo response600600
CricketBBL/WBBLCA89,58889,588143,901143,901New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
World T20ICCTBC (2021)716,635N/AN/A1.39m690,00044,000
The HundredECB150,000150,000N/AN/ANew to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
World CupICCN/AN/A2.9mN/A3.1m470,5002.5m47,000
CyclingBMX - World Champs (Final)UCI6,9146,9144,3224,3224,3654,3653,2003,200
BMX - Supercross World Cup (Overall)UCI8,6468,6468,6468,6468,7308,7304,8003,200
Cyclo-cross - World ChampsUCI4,3224,3224,3224,3223,2013,2012,9002,900
Cyclo-cross - World Cup (overall)UCI25,89525,89525,89525,89526,19017,46024,0009,500
Mountain Bike - World Champs (Cross-Country Olympic)UCI6,9146,9144,3224,322New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Mountain Bike - World Cup (Cross-Country Olympic - Overall)UCI8,6468,6468,6468,646New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Road - World Champs (Individual)UCI6,9146,9146,7006,7006,6936,6936,0006,000
Road - World Tour (One Day Race)UCI6,4951,327No responseNo response17,4609834,600300
Road - World Tour (Stage)UCI3,125635No responseNo response3,4924692,400220
Road - Tour of Britain/Women's Tour (Stage)UCITBCTBC3,1253,125New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Road - Tour of Britain/Women's Tour (Overall)UCITBCTBC12,49912,49912,6872,6332,9001,200
Para-cycling - Road World ChampionshipsUCI00000000
Track - World Champs (Individual Olympic)UCI6,9146,9142,7012,7012,7282,7282,5002,500
Track - World Cup (Individual Olympic)UCI540540540540546546500500
Para-cycling -Track World ChampionshipsUCI00000000
Trials - Urban World ChampsUCI4,3224,3228,6468,6461,4551,4551,3001,300
DartsWorld ChampsPDC500,000500,000500,000500,000350,000N/A250,000
DivingWorld Series (overall)Fina21,48821,48821,48821,48823,25623,25618,80018,800
World Series (stage)Fina3,5813,5813,5813,5814,6514,6513,1003,100
World ChampsFinaTBC (2022)TBC (2022)14,31614,31615,50415,5049,4009,400
EquestrianDressage World Cup finalFEITBCTBC57,87057,870196,428196,42850,000
Jumping World Cup finalFEITBCTBC148,961148,961150,595150,595187,000
FootballWorld CupFifaTBC (2022)TBC (2023)27.2m (2018)2.9m35m2m22m630,000
EurosUefa8.6mTBC (2022)N/AN/ANew to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Champions LeagueUefa16.4m129,60016.4m215,96613.5m219,9208.3m199,000
FA CupFA1.8m25,0003.6m25,0001.8m25,0001.8m5,000
League CupEFL/FA1.4m 6,5001.6m6,500New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Premier League/WSLPremier League/FA35.5m100,00038.4m038m024m0
Championship/Women's ChampionshipEFL/FA8.7m07.9m0New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Blind 5-a-side World ChampsIBSA00000000
CP 7-a-side World ChampsIFCPF00000000
GoalballWorld ChampsIBSA00000000
GolfPGA ChampionshipPGA/LPGA1.4m462,3261.4m414,024894,054525,0001.1m212,000
US OpenUSGA1.6m716,6051.6m716,6051.8m900,0001m452,000
The OpenR&ATBCTBC1.9m483,9241.17m487,500975,000298,000
GymnasticsArtistic World Champs (Individual AA)FIG3,9043,9043,9043,9044,0534,0533,3003,300
Rhythmic World Champs (Individual AA)FIGN/A3,904N/A3,904N/A4,053
Trampoline World Champs (Individual)FIG2,3422,3422,3422,3422,4322,432
HandballWorld ChampsIHF71,61571,61571,61571,615No responseNo response63,00063,000
HockeyPro League FIHTBCTBC178,969178,969New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Horse RacingGrand NationalBHA375,000 (projected for 2021)375,000 (projected for 2021)500,000500,000561,300561,300561,300561,300
The DerbyBHA850,650 (projected for 2021)850,650 (projected for 2021)921,538921,538921,538921,538782,598782,598
JudoWorld Champs (individual)IJF18,61318,61318,61318,61319,38019,380N/AN/A
Grand SlamIJF3,5823,5823,5823,5823,8763,876N/AN/A
Para-judo World ChampsIBSA00000000
LugeWorld Champs (singles)FIL1,7261,7261,7261,726No responseNo response
MarathonBostonBoston Athletic Association107,389107,389107,389107,389116,280116,28094,00094,000
Boston (wheelchair)Boston Athletic Association17,90517,90517,90517,90515,50415,5049,4009,400
DubaiDubai Marathon71,60071,60071,60071,600155,040155,040126,000126,000
Dubai (wheelchair)Dubai Marathon4,8754,8754,8754,8754,2154,215N/AN/A
LondonLondon Marathon Events21,47721,47739,37639,37642,63642,63635,00035,000
London (wheelchair)London Marathon Events14,31514,31517,90517,90515,50415,5049,4009,400
New YorkNew York Road RunnersTBCTBC71,60071,60077,52077,52063,00063,000
New York (wheelchair)New York Road RunnersTBCTBC17,90517,90511,62811,6289,4009,400
Modern PentathlonWorld CupUIPM4,2974,2974,2974,297N/AN/A3,8003,800
World ChampsUIPM00000000
Rugby LeagueWorld CupRLIFTBCTBCN/AN/ANo responseNo response
Wheelchair World CupRLIFTBCTBCN/AN/A00N/AN/A
SkatingFigure skating - World Champs (individual)ISU45,81645,81645,81645,81645,00045,00036,00036,000
Figure skating - World Champs (pairs)ISU64,46164,46164,46164,46167,50067,50054,00054,000
Figure skating - World Champs (ice dance)ISU64,46164,46164,46164,46167,50067,50054,00054,000
Speed skating - Allround World ChampsISU15,76315,76315,76315,76315,50415,50412,50012,500
Speed skating - World Sprint ChampsISU9,3189,3189,3189,318New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
Short track speed skating - World ChampsISU6,4476,4476,4476,4474,6514,6513,8003,800
Short track speed skating - World Cup (overall)ISU10,74710,74710,74710,7473,8763,8763,1003,100
SkeletonWorld ChampsIBSF1,7261,7261,7261,72600
World CupIBSF4,3184,3184,3184,318New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study
SkiingAlpine skiing (all disciplines) - World CupFIS35,10135,10135,10135,10136,22036,22024,00024,000
Para-Alpine skiing World CupIPC00000000
Cross-country skiing - World Cup (overall)FIS23,40523,40523,40523,40525,23325,23316,60016,600
Cross-country skiing - Tour de Ski (overall)FIS53,06453,06453,06453,06472,44072,44059,00059,000
Freestyle skiing - Moguls World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0555,6005,600
Freestyle skiing - Aerials World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0555,6005,600
Freestyle skiing - Ski Cross World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0555,6005,600
Freestyle skiing - Halfpipe World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0555,6005,600
Freestyle skiing - Slopestyle World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0555,6005,600
Ski jumping World CupFIS7,0822,9667,0822,9668,0492,4156,6002,000
World Para Snow Sports ChampsIPC00000000
SnookerWorld ChampsWLBSA500,000500,000500,000500,000375,000N/A300,000N/A
Women's World ChampsWLBSLN/ATBCN/A6,000N/A5,000N/A1,500
SnowboardingHalfpipe World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0557,4007,400
Snowboard GS World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0557,4007,400
Snowboard Cross World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0557,4007,400
Slopestyle World CupFIS8,7808,7808,7808,7809,0559,0557,4007,400
SquashWorld ChampsPSA52,003 (projected for 2021)52,003 (projected for 2021)52,00352,00337,21037,21028,60012,300
SurfingWorld Surf League Championship TourASP50,16450,16471,66471,66477,52046,51262,70037,600
SwimmingWorld Cup Series (stage)FinaTBCTBC1,0751,0751,1621,162940940
World Cup Series (overall)FinaTBCTBC107,395107,39577,52077,52063,00063,000
World ChampsFinaTBC (2022)TBC (2022)14,32714,32715,50415,5049,4009,400
Para-swimming World ChampsIPC00000000
Open water World ChampsFinaTBCTBC14,32714,32715,50415,5049,4009,400
Synchronised swimmingWorld Champs (solo & duet)FinaN/ATBCN/A14,327N/A15,504N/A18,800
World Champs (team)FinaN/ATBCN/A35,821N/A38,760N/A0
Table tennisWorld Tour Grand Finals (singles)ITTF129,009129,00971,66471,66477,52077,52063,00063,000
World Tour Grand Finals (doubles)ITTF35,82135,82110,03410,03412,40312,40325,00025,000
World ChampsITTF00000000
Para-table tennis World ChampsITTF00000000
TaekwondoGrand Prix finalWTF4,2984,2984,2984,2984,6514,6513,1003,100
World ChampsWTF00000000
TennisAustralian Open (singles)TA1.5m1.5m2.3m2.3m2.2m2.2m1.5m1.5m
Australian Open (wheelchair singles)TANo responseNo responseNo responseNo response
French Open (singles)FFT1.4m1.4m2m2m1.8m1.8m1.3m1.3m
French Open (wheelchair singles)FFT45,79545,79545,79545,79527,13227,13217,50017,500
US Open (singles)USTA2.2m2.2m2.8m2.8m2.7m2.7m1.9m1.9m
US Open (wheelchair singles)USTA20,67620,67624,12224,1226,8006,800
Wimbledon (singles)AELTCN/AN/A2.4m2.4m1.9m1.9m1.8m1.8m
Wimbledon (wheelchair singles)AELTCN/AN/A46,00046,00025,00025,00012,00012,000
TriathlonWorld Triathlon Series Grand FinalITU21,52721,52721,52721,52723,25623,25618,80018,800
World Triathlon Series mixed team relayITU17,94117,94117,94117,94113,56613,56611,000
Para-triathlon World ChampsITU00000000
Ironman World ChampsIronman89,70489,70486,11086,110120,000120,00075,00075,000
Ironman 70.3Ironman35,82135,82132,29132,29145,00045,000N/AN/A
VolleyballBeach - World Tour FinalFIVB107,645107,64528,67128,67177,52077,520N/AN/A
Beach - World ChampsFIVB43,05843,05843,05843,05846,51246,51237,60037,600
Indoor - World ChampsFIVBTBC (2022)TBC (2022)143,517 (2018)143,517 (2018)125,000125,000125,000125,000
Water poloWorld ChampsFinaTBC (2022)TBC (2022)57,31357,31362,01662,01637,60037,600
WrestlingRanking SeriesUWW7,1687,1682,1722,172New to studyNew to studyNew to studyNew to study

Latest figures denotes the most up to date figures provided to the BBC, and are either 2020 or 2021 depending on when events were held.

Where figures are stated as TBC, prize money has not yet been confirmed for 2021 events (or 2022 where stated).

In horse racing, equestrian and wheelchair rugby league, men and women compete alongside each other, and in darts, snooker and bowls women can compete in the main World Championships if they qualify.

A number of sports do not pay any prize money and these include netball, rugby union, rowing, sailing, shooting, weightlifting and wrestling.

All data collected by BBC Sport's Henry Ditchfield.