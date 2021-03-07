Last updated on .From the section Sport

A 2021 BBC Sport study into prize money has found more than 90% of sports pay sportsmen and sportswomen equally at a major championship or event.

This has increased from 70% of sports when the research was first carried out in 2014.

Here is a timeline of events from the 1950s to the current day which have parity in prize money and we have listed the earliest recorded event in each sport.