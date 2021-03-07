Prize money in sport: In what years were men and women paid equal?

A 2021 BBC Sport study into prize money has found more than 90% of sports pay sportsmen and sportswomen equally at a major championship or event.

This has increased from 70% of sports when the research was first carried out in 2014.

Here is a timeline of events from the 1950s to the current day which have parity in prize money and we have listed the earliest recorded event in each sport.

Years sports started paying men and women equal prize money

