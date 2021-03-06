Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, is "very much possible". (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke is not expecting any big offers in the summer for Haaland or 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona's limited finances means they cannot afford a move for Wolves' 25-year-old Spain forward Adama Traore. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are in the dark over 27-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba's future, with no current dialogue between the club and his agent Mino Raiola. Pogba's deal is due to expire at the end of next season. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have registered an interest in signing Leeds' 24-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha during this summer's transfer window (UOL Esporte - in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester United are set to compete with Atletico Madrid this summer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's 25-year-old Portugal forward Andre Silva. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are planning to open talks with Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, over a new deal, but Tottenham are interested if the Blues fail to reach an agreement. (Football Insider) external-link .

Manchester City want to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but Everton are also keen on the 25-year-old Frenchman. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa are talking to English defender Ezri Konsa, 23, about a new deal in a bid to stave off interest from Premier League sides including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is planning on signing reinforcements for 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy this summer. (Goal) external-link

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is tipped to take over at Lyon at the end of the season, when current boss Rudi Garcia's contract expires. (Sun) external-link