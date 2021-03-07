Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool should cash in if Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, is ­unhappy at the club, says former Reds striker Robbie Fowler. (Mirror) external-link

It is "inevitable" the Reds will lose one of their front three of Salah, Senegal's Sadio Mane, 28, or Brazilian Roberto Firmino, 29, this summer, says former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino. (Talksport) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King insists there is no chance of manager Steven Gerrard leaving Ibrox to become Liverpool manager in the near future. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Chelsea are planning to offer Danish defender Andreas Christensen, 24, a new contract. (Telegraph) external-link

Blues' English midfielder Luke McCormick, 22, is wanted by Championship side Millwall. (Sun) external-link

Wolves, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa have scouted Burnley's English midfielder Josh Brownhill, 25, in recent months. (Teamtalk) external-link

'The world is now his oyster' Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's journey from unveiling to title winner

Liverpool might follow in the footsteps of Manchester United in attempting to become a publicly listed company, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Lazio midfielder Marek Hamsik, 33, is set to join IFK Gothenburg. The Slovak had been playing in China at Dalian Professional. (Expressen - in Swedish) external-link

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, 21, says his focus is England and he currently has no interest in switching allegiance to Jamaica. (Norwich Evening News) external-link

West Ham are set to push ahead with tying manager David Moyes down to a new long-term contract, amid concern that other clubs are taking an interest. (Teamtalk) external-link

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez won his first league title as a coach, after guiding Al Sadd to the QNB Stars League trophy in Qatar. (Marca) external-link

France coach Didier Deschamps says it would be wrong to question Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann's place in the national team. (beIn Sports via Sport - in Spanish) external-link