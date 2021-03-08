Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City will not pursue a deal for Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, this summer because of the France international's wage demands, with Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, or Inter Milan's 27-year-old Belgium international Romelu Lukaku seen as alternatives. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Haaland will have the pick of Europe's elite sides to choose from this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus also interested in signing him. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid hope Gareth Bale's upturn in form at Tottenham will make it easier to offload the 31-year-old Wales forward on a permanent deal in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp retains the full support of the club's owner, Fenway Sports Group, despite their recent poor form. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have made Leeds' Brazilian forward Raphinha, 24, their top summer transfer target. (Todofichajes via Express) external-link

The agent of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has offered the 29-year-old France international to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 34, has decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and sign for Boca Juniors. (Ole - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal will reportedly move to sign former Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi on a free transfer this summer when the 26-year-old's contract expires at Marseille. (Star) external-link

Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in 23-year-old Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham captain Mark Noble has agreed a new one-year contract. The 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of this season. (Standard) external-link

Norwich have already approached Tottenham about extending the loan of England U21 midfielder Oliver Skipp, 20, to the end of next season. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 32, has been offered a 3m-euro-a-year contract at Benfica. (Goal) external-link

Celtic have offered a pre-contract to Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, 19, as they look to fend off growing interest from Tottenham. (Football Insider) external-link