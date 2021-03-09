Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will listen to offers for 30-year-old goalkeeper David de Gea this summer with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to make Dean Henderson his number one. (90min via Mail) external-link

However, United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 28. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are reportedly ready to capitalise on the turmoil at Inter Milan by tabling a bid for 22-year-old Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres, 24. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Crystal Palace are plotting moves for Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram, 27, and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, 21, as they prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer. (Express) external-link

Schalke's Spanish midfielder Omar Mascarell, 28, has emerged as a summer transfer target for Wolves. (Caught Offside) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes he can convince Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 32, to stay with the club beyond this season. (Star) external-link

Real Madrid are showing an interest in signing Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 30. (FootMercato - in French) external-link

Celtic and Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry, 25, a reported target for Aston Villa, would cost around £10m to sign this summer. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich for Austria defender David Alaba, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan have contacted the agent of Real Betis' French defender Aissa Mandi, 29, a reported Liverpool target in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Celtic have sounded out West Ham manager David Moyes about taking over at Parkhead. (Give Me Sport) external-link