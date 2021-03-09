Transfer rumours: De Gea, Oblak, Torres, Lundstram, Mahrez
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United will listen to offers for 30-year-old goalkeeper David de Gea this summer with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to make Dean Henderson his number one. (90min via Mail)
However, United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 28. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal are reportedly ready to capitalise on the turmoil at Inter Milan by tabling a bid for 22-year-old Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi. (Mirror)
Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres, 24. (Manchester Evening News)
Crystal Palace are plotting moves for Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram, 27, and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, 21, as they prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer. (Express)
Schalke's Spanish midfielder Omar Mascarell, 28, has emerged as a summer transfer target for Wolves. (Caught Offside)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes he can convince Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 32, to stay with the club beyond this season. (Star)
Real Madrid are showing an interest in signing Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 30. (FootMercato - in French)
Celtic and Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry, 25, a reported target for Aston Villa, would cost around £10m to sign this summer. (Birmingham Mail)
Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich for Austria defender David Alaba, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Inter Milan have contacted the agent of Real Betis' French defender Aissa Mandi, 29, a reported Liverpool target in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Celtic have sounded out West Ham manager David Moyes about taking over at Parkhead. (Give Me Sport)
- DeLorean: Back from the Future: How a fairytale went horribly wrong
- Snowfall: A new drug hits the streets of LA and changes the game forever...