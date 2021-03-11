Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Juventus and looking at the possibility of signing the 36-year-old Portuguese forward if he decides to leave Turin. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Argentina striker Lionel Messi, 33, will play two more seasons in Europe before joining MLS side Inter Miami, with his chances of staying at Barcelona beyond the end of this season rated at 50-50. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are eyeing Bayern Munich's France winger Kingsley Coman, 24, as a potential replacement for Christian Pulisic, should the 22-year-old United States international indicate he wants to leave Stamford Bridge. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal, West Ham, Everton and Brighton are in talks to sign 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Ibane Bowat from Fulham. (TeamTalk) external-link

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola is said to have begun talks with Chelsea and Manchester United about the 22-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper's future. The Italy international's contract at the San Siro expires in the summer. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Football London) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, 32, has said he would consider returning to Benfica if approached, although the Serbia international insists he is happy at Old Trafford. (Sport TV, via Sun) external-link

Wolves have room to negotiate if they choose to pursue permanent deals for 29-year-old Brazilian striker Willian Jose, who is on loan from Real Sociedad, French full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, 19, a loanee from Angers, and 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder Vitinha from Porto. (Express and Star) external-link

Barcelona have offered a contract to 30-year-old Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan have also held talks with Wijnaldum's agent, but progress has stalled as the club pursue other targets. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Joan Laporta, who was named Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club's election on Sunday, has made in-demand 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland his top target for the summer. Laporta wants to build Barca around the Norwegian and Lionel Messi, whose deal is set to expire in the summer. (Diario AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is being lined up for a return to Napoli as manager, a move that could see Chelsea midfielder Jorginho also make a return to the Italian club. (Radio Kiss Kiss, via Express) external-link

Juventus are also considering a summer move for the 29-year-old Italy international. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal's 23-year-old Greece international defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has impressed Stuttgart bosses during his loan spell, is not prepared to give up on his future with the Gunners and make his move to the Bundesliga club permanent. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

The Premier League is writing to clubs asking for feedback from managers, directors of football and captains on VAR with a view to implementing improvements to the technology next season. (Mail) external-link