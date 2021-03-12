Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are eying a potential move for Atletico Madrid's 21-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix as a possible replacement for Sergio Aguero, who is out of contract in the summer. (Eurosport) external-link

Lionel Messi's father is set to travel to Barcelona on Monday to discuss the 33-year-old Argentina striker's future at the club with president Joan Laporta. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of the 36-year-old Portugal forward returning to the Bernabeu from Juventus. (El Chiringuito, via Marca) external-link

Manchester United are uncertain whether to extend Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani's contract, with staff at the club frustrated over the 34-year-old's fitness situation. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin is hoping to persuade 29-year-old Algeria striker Andy Delort, who has previously been linked with Newcastle United and Wolves, to remain at the club by promoting him to captain next season. (Midi Libre, via Team Talk) external-link

Crystal Palace remain interested in Chelsea's England Under-21s midfielder Conor Gallagher, having come close to signing the 21-year-old on loan last summer before he joined West Brom. (Football London) external-link

Brighton have expressed interest in 33-year-old Portuguese striker Eder, who scored the winner in the Euro 2016 final. The former Swansea forward will be a free agent in the summer when his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow expires. (Sports Express, via Sun) external-link

Meet Sisterhood FC The story of the UK's first Muslim women's football team

Bayer Leverkusen lead Arsenal in the race to sign Germany midfielder Julian Draxler from Paris St-Germain when the 27-year-old's contract expires in the summer. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Slavia Prague forward Jan Kuchta is being monitored by West Ham, who have join Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton in scouting the Czech 24-year-old. (Team Talk) external-link

Las Palmas have an agreement in place to make 22-year-old Spanish forward Rafa Mujica's loan move from Leeds United permanent in the summer. (Sport, via Sport Witness) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club have started talks with Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, 26, over a new contract, with his current deal set to run until the end of next season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, 56, has dismissed speculation that he is being lined up to replace Joachim Low as Germany manager. (Goal) external-link