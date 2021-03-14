Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, represents the "future" of Juventus, according to the Serie A side's director, Fabio Paratici. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero but the 32-year-old's free-transfer arrival in the summer could depend on whether the Nou Camp club can convince his fellow Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, to stay with them. (AS) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to offload 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 32-year-old Spain forward Juan Mata, 21-year-old Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot and English defender Phil Jones, 29, to add to his £80m summer budget. (Metro) external-link

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the club are prioritising achieving a Champions League place through the Bundesliga as they try to keep Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, for "as long as possible". (Welt an Sonntag, via Goal) external-link

Manchester City have approached Sporting Lisbon about defender Nuno Mendes as they look to move ahead of Real Madrid in trying to sign the 18-year-old Portuguese. (AS, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's French defender Evan N'Dicka, 21, and have also asked to be kept informed about 24-year-old Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma's situation. (Express) external-link

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, is confident of signing a new deal with the club, despite what the Argentine described as "a bit of financial difficulty" at the Italian side. (Sky Sports Italia, via Goal) external-link

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen was linked with leaving Inter Milan in January but the 29-year-old says he is now happy at the Serie A side. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia) external-link

Chelsea want at least 20m euros for Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, with Inter Milan and Napoli interested in signing the 26-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba's father said he cancelled his son's flight to Manchester when the 18-year-old Spaniard was close to joining Manchester City in 2019. (Sport) external-link