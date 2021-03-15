Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham and Chelsea are both potential contenders to sign Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 27, from Juventus. (France Football, via Sport Witness) external-link

Paris St-Germain's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes has confirmed he was told by club bosses "not to talk about Lionel Messi" amid transfer speculation linking the Barcelona's 33-year-old forward with a move to the French capital. (Le Journal du Dimanche - in French) external-link

Chelsea are considering including 25-year-old Germany forward Timo Werner in a part-exchange deal with Borussia Dortmund to bring Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, to Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester United will focus on Haaland as a top-priority signing, while any approach for Tottenham's 27-year-old England forward Harry Kane is now seen as unlikely. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23, wants to leave Manchester United after less than a season at Old Trafford and has requested a meeting with club bosses. (Star) external-link

Arsenal are looking at keeping Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, at Emirates Stadium next season, with the London club exploring both another loan or permanent move for the Norway international. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says reports that Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, wants to return to the Spanish club this summer could be true. (Sky Italia, via Sky Sports) external-link

Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza is keen to move to the Premier League and is being monitored by a number of clubs, including Southampton, Tottenham, Leicester, West Ham, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Wolves. Boupendza's Gabon international team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also spoken to Arsenal about the 24-year-old. (90 min) external-link

Barcelona are ready to offer a new contract to France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, who has previously been linked with a potential move to Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link