Manchester United have started talks with the agent of Fiorentina's 23-year-old Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

NBA superstar LeBron James has become a partner in the Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool - a club he has had shares in since 2011. (Boston Globe, via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Liverpool are contemplating a summer move for 23-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United. (Eurosport) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is more likely to rejoin Manchester United than return to Real Madrid if he leaves Juventus this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is making the signing of Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund his personal mission this summer. (Star) external-link

Sporting Lisbon's Portugal Under-21 winger Pedro Goncalves, 22, has been identified by Manchester United as a cheaper alternative if they fail to bring 20-year-old England international Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 22, has been boosted with the Spanish club lowering their asking price for the Frenchman to around £50m. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, says he will work hard to get back in boss Mikel Arteta's plans after his loan deal at Hertha Berlin finishes at the end of this season. (France Football - in French) external-link

Tottenham are keen to offload 24-year-old Colombia international Davinson Sanchez in the summer and are already looking for a replacement for the centre-back. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Palmeiras' 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Menino, who is also wanted by Atletico Madrid. (UOL, via Sport Witness) external-link

Former Leicester right-back Danny Simpson, 34, is on trial with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday as he bids to find a new club after leaving Huddersfield last summer. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, could follow up the reversal of his international retirement with Sweden with a new deal with AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Norwich City have been linked with a move for 26-year-old German centre-back Sebastian Schonlau, whose contract with Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn expires in the summer. (Westfalen Blatt, via Eastern Daily Press) external-link

Hibernian have told 16-year-old striker Ethan Laidlaw that he will be allowed to move to the Premier League, with the Scot having already spent time on trial with Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link